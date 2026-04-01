87th UTT Sub-Junior and Cadet National TT C'ships: Ankolika, Aavni shine in thrilling U-15/U-13 finals

Gandhidham: The 87th UTT Sub-Junior and Cadet National Table Tennis Championships witnessed gripping contests and a glimpse into India's rising talent, as the U-15 and U-13 girls' singles finals delivered high-intensity, five-game thrillers marked by resilience, momentum shifts, and fearless shot-making at the M. P. Mittra Indoor Stadium, Haresh Sangtani Sports Complex, on Tuesday.

In the U-15 Youth Girls Singles final, West Bengal's Ankolika Chakraborty emerged victorious in an all-state clash against Ahona Ray, sealing the title 3-2. Chakraborty set the tone early with a dominant opening game, but Ray responded strongly to level the contest. The match evolved into a tactical duel, with both players exchanging control through aggressive rallies and sharp placements. With the score tied at two games apiece, Chakraborty held her nerve in the decider, pulling ahead at crucial moments to clinch the championship. Notably, the duo also combined to win gold in the girls’ doubles, underlining their dominance at the championships.

The U-13 Youth Girls Singles final was equally compelling, as Haryana's Avni Dua edged past Maharashtra's Aadya Baheti 3-2 in another five-game battle. Dua started confidently, but Baheti's spirited comeback ensured a tightly contested encounter. The fourth game saw Baheti push the match into a decider, after a tense finish, and Dua regrouped impressively in the final game, dominating with composure and precision to secure the title.

Both finals underlined the depth of emerging talent in Indian table tennis, with young paddlers showcasing not just technical skill but also remarkable mental strength under pressure.

In the U-15 Girls' doubles event, the West Bengal duo of Ankolika Chakraborty and Ahona Ray delivered a commanding performance to secure a straight-games victory over Rajasthan's Radhika Soni and Samridhi Vyas. Dominating from the outset, the Bengal pair took the first game convincingly at 11-2, setting the tone with sharp coordination and attacking play. Despite a more competitive showing from the Rajasthan team in the next two games, Chakraborty and Ray maintained control at key moments, closing out the match 3-0 to seal an emphatic win.

In the U-15 Youth Girls Singles semifinals, Ahona edged past top-seed Naisha Rewaskar of Maharashtra in a hard-fought five-game battle. After dropping the opening game 10-12, Ahona bounced back strongly to take the next two games, before Naisha forced a decider. Holding her nerve in the final game, Ahona sealed the match 11-6. In the other semifinal, Ankolika delivered a dominant straight-games victory over Tanishka Kalbhairav of Karnataka, winning 11-9, 11-6, 11-5 to book her place in the final.

The U-13 Youth Girls Singles semifinals also saw impressive comebacks. Haryana's Avni recovered from a slow start to defeat Shanaya Tyagi of Delhi 3-1, turning the match around with aggressive play and consistency. Adya staged one of the day's most dramatic wins against Sakshya Santosh of Karnataka. After trailing by two games, Adya clawed her way back to win 3-2, showing remarkable composure in the closing stages.

Assam pair wins gold

Ishani Gogoi and Divija Paul of Assam overcame an early setback to clinch the U-13 Doubles title, winning the final 3–1 against a determined Kerala pair, N.K. Harshitha and S. Srisha, who settled for the silver. The Assam pair had beaten Sreosree Chakraborty and Debanshi Chakraborty of Bengal 3-1 in the first semifinal.

The Kerala duo had booked their maiden final appearance in the category after edging past Maharashtra's Jinaya Vadhan and Aadya Baheti in a gripping 3–2 semifinal (11-9, 11-6, 6-11, 9-11, 18-16). Despite trailing 7–10 in the deciding game, Harshitha and Srisha displayed remarkable composure and resilience to turn the tide, sealing it 18–16 and guaranteeing themselves at least a silver medal.

Dayita wins U-11 title

In the U-11 Youth Girls Singles, Dayita Roy of West Bengal emerged champion after defeating Moksha (Haryana) 11-7, 11-8, 9-11, 11-7 in the final. Dayita's steady control and timely attacking play proved decisive despite Moksha's resistance in the third game.

Earlier in the semifinals, Dayita had survived a tense five-game duel against Jenya of Delhi, winning 9-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, 11-9. Moksha, on the other hand, secured her place in the final with a composed 3-1 victory over Aadya Baheti of Maharashtra.

With close contests and spirited performances across categories, the tournament highlighted the depth of young talent and set the stage for exciting finals ahead.

Results:

U-15 Youth Girls Singles: Final: Ankolika Chakraborty (WB) bt Ahona Ray (WB) 11-3, 4-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-7.

Semifinals: Ahona bt Naisha Rewaskar (Mah) 10-12, 11-9, 11-9, 8-11, 11-6; Ankolika bt Tanishka Kalbhairav (Kar) 11-9, 11-6, 11-5.

Doubles: Ankolika Chakraborty/Ahona Ray (WB) bt Radhika Soni/Samridhi Vyas (Raj) 11-2, 11-7, 11-7.

U-13 Youth Girls Singles: Final: Avni Dua (Har) bt Aadya Baheti (Mah) 11-4, 9-11, 11-9, 10-12, 11-4.

Semifinals: Avni bt Shanaya Tyagi (Del) 7-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-5; Adya bt Sakshya Santosh (Kar) 7-11, 9-11, 11-7, 12-11, 12-10.

Doubles: Ishani Gogoi/Divija Paul (Asm) bt N.K. Harshitha/S. Srisha (KTTA) 11-7, 8-11, 11-8, 11-5.

U-11 Youth Girls Singles: Final: Dayita Roy (WB) bt Moksha (Har) 11-7, 11-8, 9-11, 11-7.

Semifinals: Dayita bt Jenya (Del) 9-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5,11-9; Moksha bt Aadya Baheti (Mah) 11-9, 11-7, 5-11, 11-8.