Record field of 57 players assembles for 5th Leg of Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour



Gurugram: A record field of 57 players led by Ridhima Dilawari and Tvesa Malik will gather for the fifth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram.

The record number of 57 entries includes eight amateurs and 49 professionals, further indicating the strong growth of women’s golf in India. The event will carry a whopping Rs. 18 lakhs as the prize purse for the week.

Ridhima has won two of the four events held this season, while Tvesa Malik and Jasmine Shekar have one each. All four are in the field this week.

Ridhima has had the best season so far with two wins and one runner-up finish this year. She was Tied-7th in the other start and leads the Hero Order of Merit race.

Sneha Singh and Amandeep Drall, both past winners of the Hero Order of Merit, are also in the large field as is Neha Tripathi.

Some of the other strong challengers will include Seher Atwal and Anvitha Narender, who was tied second in the third leg.

The eight amateurs in the field are Alysha Dutt, Riddhima Singh, Lavanya Gupta, Priya Kumari, Ceerat Kang, Aradhana Manikandan, Mahreen Bhatia and Rashi Mishra.

Tee times for Round 1 of the fifth leg of Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurugram:

1. 9:00 am: Jahanvi Bakshi, Jasmandeep Kaur, Alysha Dutt (A);

2. 9:10 am: Khushi Khanijau, Jia Kochhar, Yaalisai Verma;

3. 9:20 am: Rhea Purvi, Ananya Garg, Hazel Chauhan;

4. 9:30 am: Anvvi Dahhiya, Sachika Singh, Riddhima Singh (A);

5. 9:45 am: Afshan Fatima, Ketaki Sood, Anaggha Venkatesh;

6. 9:55 am: Ananya Datar, Agrima Manral, Shrestha Shukla;

7. 10:05 am: Rhea Jha, Nayanika Sanga, Seher Atwal;

8. 10:15 am: Jasmine Shekar, Eti Chaudhary, Jiah Kang;

9. 10:30 am: Tvesa Malik, Prarthana Khanna, Shagun Narain;

10. 10:40 am: Smriti Bhargav, Anvitha Narender, Saanvi Somu;

11. 10:50 am: Lavanya Gupta (A), Anahita Singh, Ridhima Dilawari;

12. 11:00 am: Anisha Agarwalla, Mannat Brar, Priya Kumari (A);

13. 11:15 am: Jahaanvie Walia, Heena Kang, Durga Nittur;

14. 11:25 am: Neha Tripathi, Karishma Govind, Chitrangada Singh;

15. 11:35 am: Sneha Singh, Snigdha Goswami, Ceerat Kang (A);

16. 11:45 am: Amandeep Drall, Vidhatri Urs, Shweta Mansingh;

17. 12:00 pm: Yashita Raghav, Esther Lobo, Lavanya Jadon;

18. 12:10 pm: Ravjot K Dosanjh, Aradhana Manikandan (A), Mahreen Bhatia (A);

19. 12:20 pm: Jahnavi Prakhya, Gauri Karhade, Rashi Mishra (A);