Saptak Talwar and Dhruv Sheoran share the top spot after round three of Indorama Ventures Open 2026

Ahmedabad: Saptak Talwar and Dhruv Sheoran shared the top spot after round three of the DP World PGTI’s US$300,000 (INR 2.7 crore) Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship 2026 being played at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club in Ahmedabad.

Saptak (68-71-69) and Dhruv (69-69-70) were joint leaders with identical totals of eight-under 208. Saptak’s error-free 69 helped him climb three spots while Dhruv’s 70 saw him jump one position on day three.

Manu Gandas fired a 67, the joint lowest score of the day, to rise 11 positions to third place at seven-under 209.

Aryaman Aditya Mohan also struck the day’s joint lowest of 67 to end the round in tied fourth place at six-under 210 along with Arjun Prasad (69) and Clement Sordet (71) of France.

We thank our tournament title sponsor Indorama Ventures for their support. We also extend our gratitude to our Official Umbrella Partner DP World and our Tour Partners Amul, Axis Bank,

Victorious Choice, Campa, Amrutanjan Electro Plus, Golf Plus Monthly and Golf Design India, for their support in growing the tour.

Saptak Talwar, who was overnight tied fourth and two shots off the lead, announced himself as a contender with his flawless round on Saturday. Talwar, hailing from Greater Noida and a

winner on the DP World PGTI last year, made his three birdies from a range of 10 to 20 feet on the fourth, eighth and 12th holes.

Saptak, who last played at Kalhaar in 2023, said, “I’ve been giving myself a lot of looks at birdies. The putter hasn’t cooperated as much as I would’ve liked, however, I kept the errors out with just three bogeys over the first three days. I feel my game is trending in the right direction. This course is quite demanding off the tees and I feel I’ve done well with my tee shots so far.”

Dhruv Sheoran, who was overnight third and one shot off the lead, also continued to make steady progress like Saptak. Gurugram-based Sheoran, a winner of three titles, collected four birdies in exchange for two bogeys on Saturday. He drained a few putts from a range of 10 to 15 feet on day three.

Dhruv, part of the Rajasthan Regals team which won DP World PGTI’s 72 The League last week, said, “I stuck to my gameplan. I kept telling myself to keep the ball in play. When the wind picked up, I kept the ball under the wind. So, I adapted well to the conditions. I’m excited to contend in round four. I will draw on my experiences from 72 The League over the past two weeks. The team competition at the League prepared me well to play in tight situations.”

The joint halfway leaders Jhared Hack and Brijesh Kumar returned cards of 74 and 76 respectively to drop down the leaderboard. While Jhared was placed tied seventh at five-under 211, Brijesh occupied tied 16th at three-under 213.