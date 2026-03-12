Arjun Maini to race for HRT Ford Racing in 2026 DTM season

New Delhi: Indian racing driver Arjun Maini will continue his journey in one of the world’s most competitive touring car championships, the DTM, as he gears up to compete for HRT Ford Racing in the 2026 season. The team has confirmed that Maini will drive the No. 36 Ford Mustang GT3 EVO, marking another important chapter in his international racing career.

HRT Ford Racing will enter the new season with the upgraded Ford Mustang GT3 EVO, as the team prepares for its second campaign in the DTM with the Mustang GT3 platform. The upcoming season is set to begin from April 24 to April 26, 2026, at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

A Striking New Look for the Mustang

Maini’s No. 36 car will feature a refreshed RAVENOL livery, now presented in a bold blue and yellow metallic design. The striking colour scheme reflects the team’s ongoing partnership with RAVENOL, a well-known name in high-performance lubricants and brake fluids.

HRT works closely with the brand to develop advanced fluids that play a crucial role in improving the performance and reliability of the race car during demanding competition.

Strong Experience in the DTM

At 28 years old, Arjun Maini has already built significant experience in the DTM championship. Since the series shifted to GT3 machinery, he has been a regular presence on the grid.

So far, Maini has competed in 78 DTM races, achieving three podium finishes and one pole position with HRT. His consistent performances have helped him establish himself as one of the key drivers within the team.

Beyond the DTM, Maini has also represented HRT in several international GT racing programmes since 2022, further strengthening his reputation in global motorsport.

Role in Ford Racing’s Global Programme

In 2025, Maini became part of Ford Racing’s international squad of factory drivers, a major milestone in his career. That same year also saw him compete with HRT during the debut season of the Ford Mustang GT3 in the DTM.

With his growing experience, Maini has been closely involved in the development of the Mustang GT3 platform. His feedback and understanding of the car are expected to play an important role as the team continues refining the new EVO package for the 2026 season.

Boost for Indian Motorsport

Maini is widely regarded as one of India’s most prominent racing drivers on the global stage. His presence in a high-profile championship like the DTM continues to enhance the visibility of Indian motorsport internationally, inspiring many young drivers back home.

Final Preparations Before the Season

Before the season officially begins, teams will take part in the pre-season test on April 14 at the Red Bull Ring. This test session will give HRT Ford Racing and Maini an important opportunity to fine-tune the Mustang GT3 EVO ahead of the opening race weekend.

The championship will then begin shortly afterwards at the same Austrian circuit in Spielberg, where the first race of the season is scheduled from April 24 to April 26, 2026.

Team Confident About the Season Ahead

Ulrich Fritz, Managing Director of Haupt Racing Team, expressed confidence about the team’s preparations and highlighted the importance of Maini’s experience.

“We are highly motivated and well prepared for the new DTM season,” Fritz said. “With Arjun, we maintain continuity within the team. He understands the challenges of the DTM very well and will play a key role as we continue to develop the Ford Mustang GT3 EVO and grow as a team.”

He also acknowledged the strong relationship with Ford Racing and the team’s partners.

“Our collaboration with Ford Racing is excellent, and we are grateful to our partners and supporters who continue to back us this season. We are confident that together we can achieve strong results in the 2026 DTM.”

Maini Aims for Victories and Podiums

Arjun Maini also shared his excitement about returning for another season with HRT Ford Racing.

“I am thrilled and honoured to be competing in the DTM with HRT Ford Racing for another year — my second as an official Ford Racing Driver,” he said.

Reflecting on the previous season, Maini said it helped the team understand the car better.

“Last season was a valuable learning experience, and we demonstrated our ability to improve throughout the year.”

Looking ahead, the Indian driver is focused on achieving strong results.

“I am therefore even more motivated to tackle the new DTM season, especially with the new EVO package for the Ford Mustang GT3. Our goal is to secure victories and podium finishes this year, and I am really looking forward to the start of the season.”

With preparations entering their final phase, both Arjun Maini and HRT Ford Racing will now be aiming to start the 2026 DTM season strongly when the lights go out at the Red Bull Ring in April. 🏁🏎️