Arshdeep Singh fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Ahmedabad: India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Arshdeep was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Arshdeep’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 11th over of New Zealand’s innings, when Arshdeep fielded the ball on his follow-through and threw it aggressively and inappropriately, hitting batter Daryl Mitchell’s pads.

Arshdeep accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf, third umpire Allahuddien Paleker and fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.