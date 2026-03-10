India women eye semi-final spot as they prepare to face wales in crucial pool clash

Hyderabad: After two gripping matches that have kept fans on the edge of their seats, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team now turns its attention to a crucial encounter against Wales in their final Pool B match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Hyderabad, Telangana. The match, scheduled for March 11, will decide whether India secures a place in the semi-finals.

With four points from two matches and a healthy goal difference, India currently sits comfortably at the top of the Pool B standings. However, the journey to the knockout stage is not sealed yet. The upcoming match against Wales will be decisive, and the hosts will be eager to put up another strong performance in front of their home crowd.

The tournament format allows only the top two teams from each pool to move into the semi-finals. For India, the equation is fairly straightforward. A win or even a draw against Wales will confirm their qualification for the next stage. But a loss could complicate matters.

If India loses the match, they will remain on four points, and their chances of progressing will then depend on the outcome of the match between Scotland and Uruguay. In that scenario, the final standings could come down to goal difference, something teams always keep in mind in tightly contested tournaments like this.

So far, India’s campaign in the qualifiers has been impressive. The team started the tournament with a commanding performance against Uruguay on March 8, registering a dominant 4-0 victory. The match showcased India’s attacking strength as well as their defensive stability, setting a confident tone for the rest of the competition.

Their second match against Scotland proved to be much tougher. Both teams fought hard, and the contest ended in an exciting 2-2 draw yesterday. While India could not secure the full three points, the team displayed resilience and determination throughout the game.

One of the standout performers in the tournament so far has been young forward Sunelita Toppo. The promising attacker has shown remarkable confidence and composure, scoring in both matches and emerging as a key player in India’s forward line.

India’s attack has looked sharp overall, with several players stepping up when needed. Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal have all contributed to the team’s offensive efforts. Their ability to create chances and convert opportunities has kept pressure on opposition defences and helped India maintain a strong presence in the attacking third.

Behind the attacking line, India’s defence has also played an important role in the team’s success so far. The defensive unit has remained organised and disciplined, preventing opponents from creating too many clear scoring chances.

Goalkeeper Bichu Devi has been particularly impressive. She has produced several crucial saves across both matches, helping the team maintain its strong position in the pool. Her calm presence between the posts has given the defenders additional confidence.

Another important factor working in India’s favour has been the enthusiastic support from the home crowd in Hyderabad. Playing in front of passionate supporters has given the players an extra dose of motivation and energy. The loud cheers and encouragement from the stands have created a lively atmosphere at the venue.

Speaking about the team’s performance and mindset, captain Salima Tete said the squad is feeling positive after the first two matches of the tournament.

“After the opening two games, there is positivity in the team. The young players are taking their opportunity and have been doing very well. The team is relishing playing freely, and that is a very good thing for us,” she said.

Salima also made it clear that the team has its eyes firmly set on the bigger goal of qualifying for the World Cup and lifting the title.

“We want to qualify for the World Cup and become champions. That’s what we talk about when the team is together and that’s our goal,” she added.

Historically, India has enjoyed a strong record against Wales. In head-to-head encounters between the two sides, India leads comfortably with five wins compared to Wales’ single victory. While the statistics favour the hosts, the team knows that past results do not guarantee success on the field.

Wales will enter the match determined to secure their first win of the campaign. For them, the match represents a chance to stay alive in the tournament and possibly push for a semi-final spot. That means India cannot afford to take the contest lightly.

The Indian side will likely focus on maintaining their attacking rhythm while staying disciplined in defence. A balanced approach could prove crucial in ensuring they avoid unnecessary pressure and secure the result they need.

As the final pool match approaches, excitement is building among fans in Hyderabad and across the country. With a semi-final place within reach, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team will be eager to deliver another strong performance and continue their impressive run in the qualifiers.

For viewers who wish to follow the action live, the matches of the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana 2026 will be broadcast on Star Sports Khel. The games will also be available for live streaming on JioHotstar.

All eyes will now be on March 11 as India takes the field against Wales, hoping to take one more important step towards their World Cup dream.