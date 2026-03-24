Farhan, Reddy clinch ICC Player of the Month honours for February

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan has been named the ICC Player of the Month for his extra-ordinary performances in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 during February while India seam bowler Arundhati Reddy has won the women’s award after her fine performances in a T20I series in Australia.

Sahibzada won the award ahead of many stalwarts as he broke Virat Kohli’s record runs in one edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and became the first to register two centuries in a single edition of the tournament - against Namibia and Sri Lanka.

The dynamic opener amassed 383 runs in seven T20Is at an impressive average of 76.60, while maintaining a strike rate of 160.25. His performances stood out from the tournament for the monthly award as the final two Super Eight fixtures and the knockout stages took place in March and will be evaluated in the next cycle.

Sahibzada Farhan: “It’s an incredible feeling to win this ICC award, especially for performances on the World Cup stage, where fans from all over the world are watching every moment. That makes it even more special.

“It was truly a tournament I’ll always cherish, and I’m determined to carry this momentum forward in the series and competitions ahead. I’m deeply grateful to my teammates for their constant support and belief in me - this wouldn’t have been possible without them.”

Reddy shone with her fine seam bowling Down Under, helping India win their T20I series against Australia by a 2-1 margin. Reddy was the leading wicket-taker in the series with hauls of four for 22, two for 30 and two 35 in the three matches, finishing with an average of 10.87 and an economy rate of 7.25.

Arundhati Reddy: “It’s a real honour to be named ICC Player of the Month, and even more special knowing I was able to contribute to a T20I series win in Australia. Beating Australia on their home turf is never easy, which makes this award even more meaningful.

“This series win has given our team a huge boost of confidence as we build towards the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales this summer. We’ve got a well-balanced squad, and I believe we’ll be a team to watch.”

Sahibzada won the men’s award ahead of Will Jacks of England and Shadley van Schalwyk of the USA while Harshitha Samarawickrama of Sri Lanka and Fatima Sana of Pakistan were the shortlisted players Reddy edged out for the women’s award.

Both players were crowned following a vote conducted among global fans registered at icc-cricket.com and a specialist panel comprising former international players and media representatives.