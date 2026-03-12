Jasmine Shekar steals the show and takes lead in 5th Leg of Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour

Gurugram: Jasmine Shekar stole the thunder from some of the better-known names in the first round of the fifth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the DLF Golf & Country Club. Jasmine, who won the first leg of the 2026 season, carded 2-under 70 despite two late bogeys, to take a one-shot lead over the promising amateur Lavanya Gupta (71).

Mannat Brar, who turned in some fine performances late last season, was sole third with even par 72, as only three players shot par or better on the opening day at the challenging Gary Player layout.

The record field of 57 players with 49 professionals, which is playing for a whopping Rs.18 lakh purse, saw some young names hold their own as Vidhatri Urs, Lavanya Jadon and Jahnavi Prakhya carded 2-over 74.

Jasmine began very steadily with four pars and a birdie on Par-3 fifth and added four more pars to make a turn in a bogey-free 1-under. On the back nine, she birdied the 11th to go 2-under. She bogeyed for the first time in the day on the 14th but got that shot back immediately on the 15th only to give it away again on the 16th. A closing birdie on the 18th ensured Jasmine was 2-under for the day.

Amateur Lavanya showed why she is so highly touted as she was three-under through 12 holes. She birdied the fifth, 10th and the 12th. Four more pars followed and she was 3-under through 16 holes. She however closed bogey-bogey to drop to 71.

Mannat had two birdies against one bogey on the front nine and then had two bogey and a closing birdie on the 18th on the back nine.

Two leading names Amandeep Drall (75) and Saanvi Somu (75) were Tied 7th with Khushi Khanijau, Anvvi Dahhiya, Nayanika Sanga, Durga Nittur and Gauri Karhade.

Former Hero Order of Merit winner, Sneha (76) was 14th while Tvesa Malik, was T-15th with a 77. The winner of the fourth leg Ridhima Dilawari (78) was T-19 and had no birdies as she bogeyed four times and double bogeyed once.

Tee times for Round 2 of the fifth leg of Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurugram:

1. 9:00 am: Ravjot K Dosanjh 87, Esther Lobo 87;

2. 9:10 am: Ananya Datar 87, Yashita Raghav 86;

3. 9:20 am: Ceerat Kang (A) 86, Karishma Govind 86, Agrima Manral 86;

4. 9:30 am: Prarthana Khanna 84, Riddhima Singh (A) 84, Jia Kochhar 84;

5. 9:40 am: Snigdha Goswami 83, Ananya Garg 83, Rashi Mishra (A) 82;

6. 9:50 am: Jahaanvie Walia 82, Priya Kumari (A) 82, Anvitha Narender 82;

7. 10:05 am: Sachika Singh 82, Anisha Agarwalla 81, Smriti Bhargav 81;

8. 10:15 am: Shagun Narain 81, Seher Atwal 81, Rhea Purvi 81;

9. 10:25 am: Alysha Dutt (A) 81, Heena Kang 80, Shrestha Shukla 80;

10. 10:35 am: Anaggha Venkatesh 80, Afshan Fatima 80, Yaalisai Verma 80;

11. 10:50 am: Mahreen Bhatia (A) 78, Aradhana Manikandan (A) 78, Neha Tripathi 78;

12. 11:00 am: Ridhima Dilawari 78, Anahita Singh 78, Jiah Kang 78;

13. 11:10 am: Shweta Mansingh 77, Tvesa Malik 77, Eti Chaudhary 77;

14. 11:20 am: Jahanvi Bakshi 77, Sneha Singh 76, Gauri Karhade 75;

15. 11:35 am: Amandeep Drall 75, Durga Nittur 75, Saanvi Somu 75;

16. 11:45 am: Nayanika Sanga 75, Anvvi Dahhiya 75, Khushi Khanijau 75;

17. 11:55 am: Jahnavi Prakhya 74, Lavanya Jadon 74, Vidhatri Urs 74;

18. 12:05 pm: Mannat Brar 72, Lavanya Gupta (A) 71, Jasmine Shekar 70.