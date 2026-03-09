The boys believed in themselves and played fearless cricket: Suryakumar Yadav as India lift historic third T20 World Cup title

Ahmedabad: “It will take a little time for this to sink in, but I am extremely happy,” said captain Suryakumar Yadav, moments after India scripted history at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday night. The Indian skipper reflected on a long journey that began soon after the 2024 World Cup and ended with a historic triumph in front of a roaring home crowd. “We have been playing good cricket for the last two years and we simply wanted to continue the habits we built during the 2024 World Cup. The boys embraced that approach beautifully. I always believed in what they are capable of,” he said, as India defeated New Zealand by a massive 96 runs to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

In doing so, India created several milestones in one memorable evening. The team successfully defended the T20 World Cup title, becoming the first nation in the history of the tournament to achieve that feat. The victory also marked India’s third T20 World Cup crown and their first triumph on home soil. The atmosphere at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was electric as a sea of blue celebrated one of the most dominant performances in a World Cup final.

Put into bat first, India produced an extraordinary batting display to post the highest-ever total in a T20 World Cup final. Suryakumar Yadav’s side piled up a mammoth 255 for five in their 20 overs, leaving New Zealand with a daunting target that eventually proved too steep to chase.

Leading the charge with the bat was Sanju Samson, whose elegant yet powerful knock of 89 runs set the tone for the innings. Samson combined composure with controlled aggression, ensuring that India maintained momentum throughout the middle overs. His innings played a crucial role in pushing India towards a commanding total and later earned him the Player of the Tournament award.

Reflecting on his journey, Samson admitted that the moment felt surreal. “It feels like a dream. I am very happy and grateful, but honestly I am out of words and emotions,” he said after the match.

Samson revealed that the success did not come overnight but was the result of years of mental preparation and persistence. “To be honest, it started one or two years ago. During the 2024 World Cup I was part of the squad but didn’t get a chance to play. During that time I kept visualising situations like this and kept working hard so that when my moment came I would be ready,” he explained.

The wicketkeeper-batter also spoke candidly about the difficult phase he went through after a disappointing New Zealand series earlier in his career. “After the New Zealand series I was broken. My dreams felt shattered and I kept asking myself what I could do differently. But sometimes life has different plans. I think I was rewarded for being brave enough to keep dreaming,” Samson said.

He also credited the guidance he received from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, with whom he had been in constant contact over the past few months. “I reached out to Sachin sir and had long conversations with him. When someone like him guides you, there is nothing bigger than that. I am extremely grateful to everyone who supported me,” he added.

While Samson laid the foundation, Abhishek Sharma provided the explosive momentum that took the game away from New Zealand. Sharma smashed the fastest half-century of the tournament, reaching the milestone in just 18 balls, leaving the opposition bowlers stunned. His fearless hitting ensured that India accelerated dramatically in the latter half of the innings.

Later speaking about his performance, Sharma admitted that the tournament had been emotionally challenging for him. “The captain and coach showed a lot of faith in me. Even at times when I doubted myself, they kept backing me. This tournament was not easy for me personally, but the belief from the team kept me going,” he said.

Sharma revealed that he had an emotional conversation with the team management during the competition. “At one point in the tournament I got emotional and spoke to the captain and coach. They told me I would win games for India. Hearing that meant a lot. I love this team because of the way everyone supports each other.”

India’s aggressive batting line-up received further momentum from Ishan Kishan, who hammered 54 off just 25 balls, and Shivam Dube, who played a blistering cameo of 26 runs from eight deliveries. Their quick runs ensured that India crossed the 250 mark, putting enormous pressure on the New Zealand batting unit.

Dube later explained that his role in the team had been clearly defined from the beginning of the tournament. “My job was always to come in and hit big sixes. From the first day of the tournament that was the role given to me. I always believe that when I get the opportunity, I can clear the boundary,” he said.

Chasing a daunting 256 for victory, New Zealand never quite managed to gain control of the chase. The Indian bowling attack, led by the experienced Jasprit Bumrah and the ever-reliable Axar Patel, dismantled the Kiwi batting order.

Bumrah delivered a match-winning spell, picking up four wickets, while Axar Patel chipped in with three wickets as New Zealand were eventually bowled out for 159 in 19 overs.

For Bumrah, the victory carried deep personal significance as the final was played at his home venue. The Indian pacer was named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance.

“This win feels extremely special,” Bumrah said after the match. “I had played one final at this ground before but could not win that one. Today, to win here in front of the home crowd is very emotional.”

Bumrah explained that he had approached the match with a clear strategy after recognising that the pitch was favourable for batting. “I knew the wicket was quite flat, so I had to rely on experience. Sometimes bowling too fast on such surfaces makes it easier for the batsmen. So I tried to bowl smart, mixing my pace and using slower deliveries,” he said.

The pacer also praised the communication within the bowling group during the match. “Whenever we discuss strategies, everyone brings ideas to the table. The key was that we never panicked. Teams that stay calm under pressure usually end up winning tournaments.”

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was visibly emotional after the victory, reflecting on the journey and the significance of winning a World Cup at home.

“Winning a World Cup in India is something very special,” Pandya said. “The excitement of the fans and the love we receive from the people is incredible.”

Pandya also spoke about the confidence he carried into the final. “From yesterday itself I believed we were champions. For me there was no other result in my mind. Losing never crossed my thoughts,” he admitted.

The all-rounder, known for his fearless attitude, set ambitious goals for the future as well. “I believe I still have ten years of cricket left in me and I want to win ten more ICC titles. That is my goal,” he said with a smile.

Pandya also praised the efforts of Samson and Kishan, emphasising the importance of patience and perseverance in sport. “Life teaches you many things. When you work hard and stay happy for others’ success, opportunities eventually come your way. That is the lesson for everyone.”

Young all-rounder Tilak Varma highlighted the preparation that went into India’s successful campaign. “For the last one and a half years we have prepared ourselves to bat at any position in the team. That flexibility helped us a lot during the tournament,” he said.

Varma also praised the fielding efforts of the side. “Today I would not say it was our best fielding performance, but we still took some very good catches. At the end of the day, the most important thing is that we won the final.”

India’s fast bowler Arshdeep Singh shared a lighter moment from the game, revealing that he had apologised to New Zealand’s Mitchell during the match after an accidental throw struck him. “The ball reverse-swung when I threw it and it hit him, so I immediately ran to apologise,” he said.

Reflecting on the team’s success, Arshdeep credited the depth and balance of the squad. “This team has many match-winners and everyone contributes in different situations. As bowlers our aim is simple — if the team scores 250, we try to restrict the opposition below that.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Mitch Santner graciously acknowledged India’s superiority on the night. “I am proud of our boys for reaching the final. We faced many challenges during the tournament but always fought hard,” he said.

Santner admitted that India were the better team in the final. “Today we were outplayed by a fantastic side in front of an incredible crowd. Playing a World Cup at home comes with pressure, but SKY and his team handled it brilliantly.”

As fireworks lit up the Ahmedabad sky and the stadium echoed with celebrations, Suryakumar Yadav reflected on the journey that brought India to this moment.

“Understanding the strengths of each player was very important for me as a captain,” he said. “I knew this team had match-winners and that they would deliver when it mattered the most.”

The skipper reserved special praise for Jasprit Bumrah, calling him one of the finest bowlers of the modern era.

“Bumrah is truly a once-in-a-generation bowler,” Suryakumar said. “I can call him a national treasure. He knows exactly what needs to be done in big matches and he always delivers.”

For India and its millions of cricket fans, this victory will be remembered as a defining moment — a night when a confident and fearless team conquered the world once again, this time in front of their own people.