UTT National Ranking Championships: Record entries sharpen the competitive edge

Kangra: The highly anticipated UTT National Ranking Championships in 2024, the season’s first, will begin tomorrow at the Rainbow Khelo India Residential Academy in Kangra, a city renowned for its natural beauty and historical significance. Known for its serene and adventurous allure, Kangra will now host its first-ever National Ranking table tennis event, organised by the Himachal Pradesh Table Tennis Association.

The tournament has drawn an impressive 2,300 entries across 12 categories, including boys, girls, senior men, and women, from 44 entities representing 32 states and 12 institutions. The event is not just about the immediate competition but also carries a deeper significance, as it serves as a platform for young and senior players alike to showcase their talent and prepare for future national and international tournaments. Therefore, the event promises to be a stimulating showdown, with participants eager to make a mark in the domestic circuit.

The championships will commence with the Youth Under-11 and Under-13 events for boys and girls. These young players will look to establish themselves and prove their skills in a highly competitive atmosphere, setting the stage for the future of Indian table tennis.

On the other end of the spectrum, experienced players will seize this opportunity to reaffirm their positions in the domestic circuit and gear up for upcoming international competitions. Notably, Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and Archana Kamath, who recently retired from the pro circuit, with Ayhika Mukherjee (standby player at the Olympics), have skipped the tournament.

However, top paddlers like G. Sathiyan (a standby in Paris), Harmeet Desai, and Manav Thakkar, who were part of the Paris Olympics squad, will compete. Their presence will significantly lend prestige and excitement to the event. Incidentally, this tournament is a key preparatory event ahead of the China Smash later this month and the Asian Championships in Astana next month, providing players a perfect opportunity to fine-tune their skill sets.

Stag Global has provided all tournament equipment, including flooring, tables, and balls. The tournament will be overseen by referee A.S. Kler, with deputies K.R. Manjunatha and P. B. Baskar, supported by 45 Blue Badge, international, and national umpires. The eight-day event promises to be a thrilling start to the table tennis season.

Former sports minister and former president of HPTTA, Anurag Singh Thakur, will formally inaugurate the tournament at 10 a.m., though matches begin at 8.30 a.m.