What Voll did was really special – this cup is for our fans,” says Smriti Mandhana after RCB’s historic WPL triumph

Vadodara: Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Smriti Mandhana hailed the team’s fighting spirit and the unwavering support of fans after RCB chased a record 204 to defeat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the Women’s Premier League 2026 final in Vadodara. Mandhana’s explosive 87 and Georgia Voll’s classy 79 powered Bengaluru to their second WPL crown, leaving Delhi heartbroken for the fourth year in a row.

Vadodara witnessed one of the greatest run chases in Women’s Premier League history as Royal Challengers Bengaluru produced a fearless batting display to lift the 2026 title. Chasing 204 in a final is never easy, yet the Mandhana-led side made it look possible with a blend of aggression and calmness.

Smriti Mandhana led from the front, smashing 87 off just 41 balls. Her partnership of 165 runs with Australian star Georgia Voll turned the contest on its head and completely silenced the Delhi Capitals bowling attack. Voll contributed a brilliant 79, showing maturity beyond her years and matching her captain stroke for stroke.

Speaking after the victory, an emotional Mandhana thanked the RCB faithful. “Very pleased. RCB fans, I feel, are the best in the world. Wherever we play, we get support. Whatever we do is for them. Three titles in three years for the franchise, it is amazing,” she said, referring to the success enjoyed across the RCB brand.

Mandhana admitted that while the pitch looked good for batting, crossing 200 in a final is always challenging. “We definitely did think it was a good surface to bat on. But 200-plus is a good score in a final. In last few overs, we bowled well. Credit to Bell – 400 in a match and she goes for 20 odd runs,” she added, praising pacer Lauren Bell’s control despite the high-scoring contest.

The captain reserved special words for her batting partner Voll. “Voll led the way. She had almost all the strike in the powerplay and her intent was spot on. I had a feeling she would get a match-winning knock in the final. She has been practising a little extra in the past few days. Happy that it paid off for her. What Voll did was really special.”

Mandhana also highlighted the positive dressing-room environment. “When we win, we can always say being calm and chill works. The way support staff has been around the girls, role clarity has been given. Credit to everyone and when that happens in the right way, our job is pretty easy to come in and lead the way. Girls are working extremely hard and that is one thing that shoots up your belief.”

She made it clear that the title belonged to every member of the squad, not just those on the field. “The campaign we have had, everyone going back home will say what they have contributed. PK (Prathyoosha Kumar) was a girl who did not play a game but she was there. And then Gautami and Prema, they are two special youngsters. I want to thank all the RCB fans. This is for you guys. I said this in 2024, and will say it again ‘Ee Sala Cup Namdu’ – this year the cup is ours.”

For Delhi Capitals, the night brought familiar pain. This was their fourth straight defeat in a WPL final after losses in 2023, 2024 and 2025. Captain Jemimah Rodrigues tried to keep her emotions in check and praised her team’s effort.

“I could not be more proud of this team. It was not easy for us but the character our girls showed, it is something I can be proud of. Not just them, the support staff has also worked tirelessly for us. Every single person, even the fans, all over the world, thank you so much,” Rodrigues said.

Reflecting on the match, she felt 204 was a strong total. “I think 204, in a final, is a great score. Hats off to the way we played. If ever we wanted our team to click, it was today and we did that. Everyone fought hard and gave their all, and sometimes, that is all that’s important.”

Rodrigues also praised the young Indian talent in the squad. “The assessment has been great. Easier if we start a tournament well but to pick yourself up – they showed the depth that is there in Indian cricket. Even Nandani and Minnu.”

The awards ceremony celebrated several standout performers from the season. Grace Harris won the award for the best strike rate, while Delhi’s Lucy Hamilton claimed the best catch of the season for dismissing Mandhana on 96 in the league stage on January 17. Harmanpreet Kaur finished with the most sixes of the tournament.

Sophie Devine was recognised for her game intelligence and also took home the Purple Cap as the leading wicket-taker, along with the Most Valuable Player award. Lauren Bell received the prize for bowling the most dot balls, and Delhi’s Nandani Sharma was named Emerging Player of the Season. Mumbai Indians were honoured with the Fair Play award.

Mandhana, fittingly, was declared Player of the Match and also walked away with the Orange Cap as the highest run-scorer. As fireworks lit up the Vadodara sky, RCB celebrated a night that will be remembered for years – a triumph built on belief, fearless cricket and the roar of loyal fans.