Big wins for India and Pakistan at the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup set up a possible decider in the race for the semi-finals.

A Vihaan Malhotra century helped India to a 204-run victory over hosts Zimbabwe to keep them unbeaten in the competition.

Pakistan, meanwhile, cruised to an eight-wicket win over New Zealand, taking them to four points, two behind India and England in Super Six Group 2.

The two sides will meet on Sunday for what could turn into a decider for a semi-final spot, albeit with net run-rate a factor as well.

India power to big win over Zimbabwe

A sensational 109 not out from Vihaan Malhotra set India on their way to a 204-run win over Zimbabwe in their first encounter of the Super Six.

Having been put into bat, India got off to a flying start, with Aaron George (23) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi putting on 44 in four overs.

After losing his opening partner, Sooryavanshi continued to attack, smashing a 30-ball 52, as he and Ayush Mhatre (21) added 56.

They both fell in the space of three deliveries to Tatenda Chimugoro (three for 49) and when Vedant Trivedi followed, India were in a spot of bother at 130 for four.

Malhotra and Abhigyan Kundu (61) went about rebuilding, combining to add 113 for the fifth wicket.

That laid the platform for a big finish and cameos from RS Ambrish (21) and Khilan Patel (30), saw them to 352 for eight from their 50 overs.

Zimbabwe’s reply got off to the worst possible start with Nathaniel Hlabangana dismissed for a second-ball duck as Ambrish picked up a pair of early wickets to leave them 24 for three.

Kian Blignaut (37) and Leeroy Chiwaula (62) rebuilt, putting on 69, while Chimugoro added a handy 29.

But Udhav Mohan (three for 20) and Ayush Mhatre (three for 14) then took centre stage as Zimbabwe slumped from 142 for four to 148 all out.

With the win, India move level on points with England, two clear of Pakistan ahead of the meeting between the sub-continental teams on Sunday.

Pakistan cruise past New Zealand

Pakistan eased to an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand to stay in the mix for the semi-finals.

A brilliant showing from the Pakistani bowlers saw the Kiwis skittled for just 110 in 28.3 overs.

Hugo Bogue did what he could at the top of the order, making 39, but barring a 48-run stand for the second wicket with skipper Tom Jones (15), New Zealand struggled to build partnerships.

Those two fell in quick succession as Abdul Subhan (four for 11) and Ali Raza (three for 36) did the damage. From 67 for three, New Zealand lost four wickets for no runs, effectively ending any hopes of a competitive total.

They were eventually bowled out for 110, and Pakistan wasted no time chasing it down.

While Hamza Zahoor fell cheaply (8), opening partner Sameer Minhas looked in fine nick, adding 67 with Usman Khan (15).

He saw them home, finishing with a flourish as he hit the winning runs with a maximum to end up unbeaten on 76.

This win moves Pakistan to four points, two behind both India and England, with a final Super Six match against India still to come.

Scores in brief

India v Zimbabwe – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

India 352/8 in 50 overs (Vihaan Malhotra 109, Abhigyan Kundu 61, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 52; Tatenda Chimugoro 3/49, Simbarashe Mudzengerere 2/51)

Zimbabwe 148 all out in 37.4 overs (Leeroy Chiwaula 62, Kian Blignaut 37; Ayush Mhatre 3/14, Udhav Mohan 3/20)

Result: India win by 204 runs

Pakistan v New Zealand – Harare Sports Club, Harare

New Zealand 110 all out in 28.3 overs (Hugo Bogue 39, Mason Clarke 17; Abdul Subhan 4/11, Ali Raza 3/36)

Pakistan 112/2 in 17.1 overs (Sameer Minhas 76 not out, Usman Khan 15; Mason Clarke 1/34, Luke Harrison 1/47)

Result: Pakistan win by eight wickets