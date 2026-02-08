ICC T20 World Cup: I knew if I bat till the end, I can make a difference, says Surya after gritty rescue act against USA

Mumbai: India captain Suryakumar Yadav admitted he was under immense pressure but trusted his ability to steer the innings as the hosts overcame a spirited challenge from USA to record a 29-run victory in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. “Only I can tell how much pressure I was feeling,” Surya said with a smile after the game. “But I had the belief. I knew if I bat till the end, I can make a difference. It was a little different wicket and we need to bat much better, but after winning also you get to learn a lot of things.”

India were given a proper wake-up call by the visiting side in what was expected to be a comfortable start to the tournament. After being invited to bat first, the home team found themselves in deep trouble early on. The top order collapsed dramatically and India slumped to 46 for 4 inside the Powerplay, leaving the packed Wankhede crowd stunned into silence.

The innings began in the worst possible manner when Abhishek Sharma fell to Ali Khan for a golden duck. Things went from bad to worse in the final over of the Powerplay as USA left-arm pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk produced a sensational burst, picking up three wickets in quick succession. His clever use of variations and the two-paced nature of the surface made life extremely difficult for the Indian batters.

USA bowlers maintained tight lines and never allowed India to break free. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals and it appeared the hosts might struggle to even cross the 120-run mark. At one stage, the scoreboard read 77 for 6 and a modest total looked inevitable.

That is when Suryakumar Yadav stepped in with a captain’s knock of the highest quality. Mixing caution with aggression, he held one end firmly while wickets tumbled around him. Surya remained unbeaten on 84 from 49 balls, an innings that single-handedly dragged India to 161 for 9, a total that eventually proved to be match-winning.

Reflecting on the conditions, the Indian skipper explained that the pitch played very differently from usual Wankhede tracks. “When we woke up, there was not a lot of sun outside. The curator tried his best but there was not enough sunlight to have the pitch rolled and watered. It was not a 180-190 wicket, more like a 140 wicket. I have played a lot of cricket here, so I know how to bat on similar surfaces,” he said.

Surya also revealed that the team was not at full strength physically. “Bumrah was having fever and Abhishek was also under the weather. Washington will join us in Delhi,” he added, giving an insight into the challenges within the camp.

Van Schalkwyk finished as the standout bowler for USA with excellent figures of 4 for 25. His spell was instrumental in keeping India under pressure throughout the innings. Ali Khan too played his part with early breakthroughs, showing that the associate nation had come well prepared.

Chasing 162, USA began with hope but soon realised the target was not going to be easy on a tricky surface. Indian bowlers, led by Mohammed Siraj, bowled with discipline and never allowed the visitors to build momentum. Siraj returned impressive figures of 3 for 29, striking at crucial moments to keep the chase under control.

USA were eventually restricted to 132 for 8 in their 20 overs. Despite the defeat, the visitors earned plenty of respect for the way they competed against one of the tournament favourites.

USA captain Monank Patel felt his team let the game slip at key moments. “I thought our bowlers did a good job. The pitch was not easy to read and we kept them quiet for a while. But we dropped catches and that cost us,” he admitted. “At one stage, we felt we could restrict them to 130. I thought 160 was a good score to chase on this wicket.”

Patel pointed out that the failure of the top order hurt their chances. “Top three could not perform and there were some soft dismissals. The intent was a bit missing because we lost wickets initially. But there are lots of learnings and positives. The way we handled the pressure and the crowd was really good,” he said.

For Suryakumar, the innings was also personal redemption after a lean patch last year. “I knew some day it was going to come. After my last innings last year, I packed my kit bag, spent time with my family and then went to Nagpur. It was a different feeling,” he shared. “I always felt there was a need for one batter to bat till the end.”

He described his mindset during the rescue act. “From 77 for 6, you had to understand that one batter has to stay till the end. I was just trying to play good shots and my shots. One or two partnerships could have taken us to 160 more easily, but we will learn from this,” he said.

India may have secured the win, but the match served as a timely reminder that no opposition can be taken lightly in a World Cup. The hosts will be relieved to have crossed the first hurdle, yet aware that tougher challenges lie ahead.

For USA, the result was a loss on paper but a victory in spirit. They proved they belong on the big stage and, if they continue to play with the same belief, more surprises could be in store in the tournament.

As for India, the message from their captain was clear: celebrate the win, but do not ignore the lessons. The road ahead will demand better batting, sharper fielding and stronger partnerships. On this night in Mumbai, one man’s courage masked many flaws, but Surya knows that future battles will need a fuller team performance.