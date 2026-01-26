More than cricket: India–England Mixed Disability T20I series begins January 29

Greater Noida: India is ready to script another meaningful chapter in inclusive sport as the India vs England Mixed Disability T20I Series 2026 begins from 29 January to 6 February 2026. The five-match international series will bring together cricketers from different disability categories, reinforcing a powerful message — that cricket is a game for everyone, without exception.

The tour will open in Delhi NCR / Greater Noida, where the first three matches will be staged at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex. The opening T20I will be played on 29 January, followed by the second encounter on 31 January and the third on 2 February. The series will then shift to Jaipur, with the historic Sawai Mansingh Stadium hosting the fourth T20I on 4 February and the fifth and final match on 6 February.

The bilateral contest features a unique and progressive format. Players with physical disabilities, hearing impairments and intellectual disabilities will compete together within the same team structure — a model that reflects not only sporting excellence but also the growing maturity and inclusiveness of modern cricket.

All five matches will be live streamed from 11:00 AM, ensuring that fans across India and beyond can follow the series closely. With the backing of sponsors, broadcasters and sporting bodies, the organisers aim to provide the players with the exposure, recognition and respect that international athletes deserve.

Speaking at the time of the squad announcement, DCCI General Secretary Ravi Kant Chauhan highlighted the importance of the series for the development of the sport in the country.

“This Indian squad represents the depth and diversity of mixed disability cricket in the country. The players have shown strong commitment during the training camp, and this series against England will be an important platform to showcase India’s progress. International exposure of this kind is vital for strengthening the format and inspiring many more aspiring cricketers,” Chauhan said.

India and England have shared competitive encounters in disability cricket in recent years, and expectations are high for another closely fought contest. Both sides feature a blend of seasoned campaigners and promising youngsters eager to leave their mark at the international level.

For Indian supporters, the series offers a rare opportunity to watch disability cricket at venues usually reserved for mainstream international matches. From the modern facilities in Greater Noida to the grandeur of Jaipur, the players will compete under lights, in front of enthusiastic crowds and on pitches that symbolise equality in sport.

As the countdown gathers pace, the Mixed Disability T20I Series 2026 stands as far more than a cricket tournament. It is a celebration of resilience, teamwork and belief — a reminder that determination knows no boundaries.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Sante has been appointed captain of the Indian side, with Vivek Kumar named vice-captain.

India Mixed Disability Squad:

Ravindra Sante (Captain – Physical Disability), Vivek Kumar (Vice-Captain – Deaf), Akash Singh (Deaf), Sibun Nanda (Deaf), Shariq Majeed (Deaf), Krishna Gowda (Wicketkeeper – Deaf), Deepak Kumar (Deaf), Jithendra V N (Physical Disability), Majid (Physical Disability), Wasim Iqbal (Physical Disability), Yogender Badoriya (Wicketkeeper – Physical Disability), Akash Patil (Physical Disability), Sandeep (Intellectual Disability), Rizwan (Intellectual Disability), Tarun (Intellectual Disability), Soham (Intellectual Disability), Jayesh Parmar (Intellectual Disability).