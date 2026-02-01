ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026: India secure semi-final spot with win over Pakistan

India booked their place in the semi-finals of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 thanks to a 58-run win over Pakistan in the Super 6 stage.

The win puts the five-time winners level on eight points with England in Group 2, with both sides progressing to the last four.

Having been put in to bat at Bulawayo’s Queens Sports Club, India posted 252 thanks to Vedant Trivedi’s watchful 68 from 98 balls and a series of lower-order contributions.

In response, Pakistan’s Usman Khan marshalled his side’s chase with a well-made 66, but Ayush Mhatre proved decisive with the ball, claiming three for 21 to turn the tide in India’s favour, before Khilan A. Patel (3/35) mopped up the tail.

Trivedic leads with bat as Mhatre and Patel star with ball

India’s innings got off to a solid start as openers Aaron George (16) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (30) put on 47 for the first wicket.

But three-wickets in four balls from a combination of Mohammad Sayyam (2/69) and Abdul Subhan (3/33) saw India’s top order toppled, only for Trivedi and Vihaan Malhotra to steady the ship with a partnership of 62.

Trivedi continued to play the anchor role and was part of two further helpful partnerships of 48 and 35 alongside Abhigyan Kundu (16) and R.S. Ambrish (29) respectively.

Trivedi eventually departed for 68, caught by Farhan Yousaf off Momin Qamar’s bowling, with India 182 for six with just under 10 overs remaining.

Kanishk Chouhan and Patel both made important lower-order contributions as India made it past the 250 mark with the former adding 35 from 29 balls while the latter hit a 15-ball 21.

But there would be no last over pyrotechnics as the return of Abdul saw him pick up two further wickets before being involved in an innings-ending run-out.

After the early wicket of Sameer Minhas (9), Pakistan moved themselves into a strong position at 151 for two thanks to the efforts of opener Hamza Zahoor (42) and Usman Khan before captain Farhan Yousaf added 38.

However, the skipper’s dismissal triggered a collapse with Pakistan losing eight wickets for just 43 runs thereafter.

Mhatre removed Usman to see the back of the last of Pakistan’s set batters before he and Patel took a series of cheap wickets as India claimed victory.

Scores in brief

India v Pakistan at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

India 252 all out in 49.5 overs (Vedant Trivedi 68, Kanishk Chouhan 35; Abdul Subhan 3/33, Mohammad Sayyam 2/69)

Pakistan 194 all out in 46.2 overs (Usman Khan 66, Hamza Zahoor 42; Ayush Mhatre 3/21, Khilan A. Patel 3/35)

Result: India win by 58 runs.