TTFI clears prize money hike for the Nationals

New Delhi: The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) on Wednesday took a series of significant decisions, including a long-pending increase in prize money for National Championships, initiation of the process to launch an official TTFI League, and approval of equipment supply contracts following a competitive tender process.

In a move aimed at benefiting domestic players, the federation approved a 10 per cent increase in the total prize purse across all three National Championships. Following the revision, the prize money for the Senior Inter-State Nationals will be ₹20.10 lakh, Youth and Junior Nationals ₹8.53 lakh, and the Cadet and Sub-Junior Nationals ₹5.09 lakh.

With the current commercial agreement with Eleven Sports set to expire in August 2026, the EC unanimously resolved that TTFI should establish its own official League. The federation will shortly float fresh tenders to invite sponsors, with rights to be awarded through a transparent bidding process.

Members also agreed that any League contract be of a shorter tenure, capped at a maximum of five years, enabling the federation to explore alternative sponsorship opportunities in the long term.

The meetings further approved the award of the equipment and official kitting contract to Stag Global, following evaluation by a three-member committee. The contract will be valid for up to three years.

India’s expanding presence on the World Table Tennis (WTT) circuit is also reflected in the framework governing privately organised international events in the country. For any WTT tournaments conducted by private organisers, the TTFI levies prescribed royalty charges, distinct from prize money, to ensure regulatory oversight and alignment with national and international norms.

The royalty structure includes ₹20 lakh for Senior Star Contender events, ₹15 lakh for Senior Contender tournaments, and ₹10 lakh for Senior Feeder competitions. In the youth category, the applicable royalties are ₹20 lakh for Youth Contender events and ₹25 lakh for Youth Star Contender tournaments, underscoring TTFI’s structured approach to WTT events in India and its commitment to the orderly growth of the sport.

Calling on the provisions of the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, the EC and AGM also approved the removal of Senior Vice-President, Dr. Dhevanathan Yadav, who has been incarcerated for over a year.

Additionally, before the AGM, the Executive Committee resolved to suspend Secretary General Kamlesh Mehta, pending an inquiry into the irregularities.