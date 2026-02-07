I can’t express how I’m feeling: Sooryavanshi after 175 powers India to U19 World Cup glory

Harare: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stood in the middle of the celebrations, smiling shyly, still trying to understand what he had just achieved. The 14-year-old batting sensation admitted he was struggling to find the right words after playing one of the most remarkable innings in ICC Under-19 World Cup history. His breathtaking knock of 175 from just 80 balls guided India to a commanding 100-run victory over England in the 2026 final and secured the country’s sixth U19 World Cup title.

Sooryavanshi’s innings was nothing short of extraordinary. He struck 15 boundaries and launched 15 massive sixes, treating the English bowlers with fearless confidence. From the very first over, he looked in complete control, playing shots all around the ground and keeping the scoreboard racing. By the time he was finally dismissed, the match was firmly in India’s grip and the trophy was almost within touching distance.

This latest performance adds another golden chapter to the young cricketer’s fast-growing reputation. Despite being only 14, he already has centuries in the IPL and for India A on his record, achievements that many players can only dream of. In this tournament alone, he finished with 439 runs at an incredible strike rate of 169.49 and was deservedly named Player of the Tournament. His name now sits alongside Indian greats such as Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara, all of whom once shone on this very stage.

Speaking after the match, the teenager looked emotional and grateful. “I can’t express how I am feeling,” he said with a broad smile. “All the preparation, all the support staff has put in for all the games, have brought us to this stage. I would like to dedicate this award to them.”

He explained how the team had been working together for many months with a single goal in mind. “For the last eight or nine months, all of us have been working together and the preparation started way before the Asia Cup. That has helped us to where we are now,” he added. “I have grown to become very confident in the skillset I have developed and I know I can perform in big games under pressure.”

India captain Ayush Mhatre had the best seat in the house to watch the fireworks. Batting alongside Sooryavanshi for much of the innings, Mhatre scored a valuable 53 as the pair put on a match-defining 142-run partnership for the second wicket. That stand effectively broke England’s spirit and laid the platform for India’s huge total.

“It is a memorable moment for us in our cricketing journey,” Mhatre said while holding the trophy. “The boys played very well. We played our natural game and I am very happy.”

The skipper was full of praise for his young teammate. “We have no words for him as a player or that innings. We know he is a fabulous batsman and he has shown what he can do,” he said. “We are happy to carry on the legacy. Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet have won the World Cup and now we have too.”

Mhatre also spoke warmly about the bond within the squad. “I will really miss this group of players. We will not play again in the same team but we will carry forward the memories, this attitude and play this kind of cricket into the future,” he added.

England came into the final unbeaten and full of confidence, but Sooryavanshi’s brutal assault left them facing a mountain to climb. To their credit, the English youngsters fought bravely. Caleb Falconer played a superb innings to score a century, while Ben Dawkins contributed 66, giving their supporters hope for a time. Yet the target proved too steep in the end.

England captain Thomas Rew admitted that stopping Sooryavanshi had been almost impossible. “It is always going to be tough when a player like that gets going,” he said. “He has shown us what he can do before and we were scratching our heads a bit at times.”

Rew explained that his team had come in with clear plans. “We did our research, we wanted to use our change-ups and stick to the top of the stumps, but today Vaibhav came off and fair play to him,” he added with sporting honesty.

Despite the defeat, the England skipper was proud of his side’s effort. “It was a great effort from our batters, Caleb played an unbelievable innings and it is testament to the mindset to go out and try and chase that,” he said. “At the break, we were really excited by going out there, playing our shots and having fun. We didn’t get over the line but we showed some great fight.”

For India, the night belonged to a boy barely into his teens who played with the calmness of a seasoned star. Sooryavanshi’s 175 will be remembered for years to come, not just for the number of runs, but for the fearless spirit behind them. As the tricolour fluttered in Harare and the young Indians lifted the trophy, it felt like the start of another bright chapter in Indian cricket.