Visakhapatnam: New Zealand delivered a strong all-round performance to beat India by 50 runs in the fourth T20I at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, snapping their losing streak in the series. Although the visitors had already conceded the five-match series, the Black Caps showed resilience and character to bounce back emphatically, posting 215 for seven before bowling India out for 165.

Asked to bat first, New Zealand came out with clear intent and put India under immediate pressure. Openers Tim Seifert and Devon Conway went hard from the very first over, punishing anything loose and taking advantage of the short boundaries. The duo brought up a century stand in just 8.2 overs, setting the tone for what became a challenging evening for the home side.

Seifert was particularly aggressive, striking 62 off just 36 balls, while Conway played the perfect supporting role with a brisk 44 off 23 deliveries. Their fearless approach in the powerplay mirrored the kind of starts India had enjoyed earlier in the series.

India did manage to claw their way back during the middle and death overs. Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav bowled with discipline and picked up two wickets each, slowing the scoring rate and preventing the total from ballooning beyond control. However, Daryl Mitchell ensured New Zealand finished strongly, smashing 39 off only 18 balls to push the total past the 210 mark.

Chasing 216 was always going to be a stiff task, and India’s troubles began immediately. Abhishek Sharma was dismissed on the very first ball, handing New Zealand early momentum. From there, the visitors tightened the screws with sharp fielding and regular wickets, never allowing India to settle.

Despite the pressure, Shivam Dube produced a breathtaking innings that briefly raised hopes inside the packed stadium. Walking in with the chase slipping away, Dube counter-attacked in sensational fashion, hammering 65 off just 23 balls. His knock included three fours and seven towering sixes, many of them disappearing into the stands with effortless power.

For a few overs, Dube’s clean hitting changed the mood entirely. But with wickets continuing to fall at the other end, the required run rate kept climbing. Once Dube was dismissed, India’s chase lost its final spark, and the hosts were bowled out for 165.

After the match, captain Suryakumar Yadav explained the thinking behind India’s team combination and approach. He revealed that the management deliberately opted for six specialist batters and five bowlers to test the squad’s depth.

“We purposely played six batters,” Surya said. “We wanted to have five bowlers and challenge ourselves. We wanted to play the players who were part of the World Cup squad. Otherwise, we would have tried other options.”

He added that India wanted to test themselves in difficult chasing situations. “We’ve been batting well while setting targets. This game was about seeing how we respond when we are two or three down chasing 180 to 200.”

New Zealand’s bowlers executed their plans smartly, particularly in the powerplay. Matt Henry highlighted the importance of belief and adaptability. “Coming here and playing a good side, to bounce back shows a lot about the character of this group,” he said. “As long as you can take wickets, that’s what stems the flow of runs.”

Captain Mitchell Santner echoed similar thoughts, praising the aggressive start from his openers. “The way we started in the powerplay was exactly what India had been doing to us,” he said. “Early wickets make our job as spinners much easier.”

Player of the Match Tim Seifert spoke about maintaining intent regardless of conditions. “Every wicket is different,” he said. “Being able to adapt and still be yourself is important. If the pitches are anything like this series, the T20 World Cup will be high-scoring.”

While India still hold the series advantage, the fourth T20I served as a timely reminder that momentum can shift quickly in the shortest format — and that execution, not reputation, decides the outcome on any given night.