27th Asian Table Tennis Championships: Sharath and Manika to spearhead Team India in Astana

New Delhi: The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has officially announced today the selection of the Indian team for the upcoming 27th Asian Table Tennis Championships, scheduled to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

This prestigious event, set to take place from October 7 to 13, will witness the participation of the continent’s top table tennis talents, and the selection committee has named a formidable squad to compete on this grand stage.

The Indian contingent, consisting of seasoned players and promising newcomers, is expected to make a strong impact at the championships. The selection process was rigorous, with the TTFI giving precedence to the world ranking, international experience, and performance at the national level as key criteria for the final squad.

Men’s Team: A. Sharath Kamal (Captain), Manav Thakkar, Harmeet Desai, G. Sathiyan, Manush Shah; Reserve Players: SFR Snehit and Jeet Chandra.

Women’s Team: Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra (Captain), Ayhika Mukherjee, Diya Chitale, Sutirtha Mukherjee; Reserve Players: Yashaswini Ghorpade and Poymantee Baisya

TTFI President Meghna Ahlawat expressed confidence in the team’s potential, stating, “Our players have shown remarkable progress over the past year, and we are optimistic about their chances at the Asian Championships. The competition will be tough, but our athletes are ready to take on the best in Asia.”

Secretary General Kamlesh Mehta, sharing his views, said: “This squad represents the best of Indian table tennis, with a perfect blend of experience and youth. Our preparation has been good, and I am confident our players will deliver outstanding performances in Astana. We are looking forward to seeing them shine on the continental stage.”

The Indian team has been under the guidance of foreign expert Massimo Constantini, who has been working to fine-tune the players’ skills and strategies since his return to India. The squad, especially the women, had done well in the Paris Olympics, reaching the quarterfinals. “I am hopeful they will put their best foot forward in the Asthana championships,” he said.

As a crucial qualification event for the World Table Tennis Championships and the Asian Games, the Asian Championships hold significant importance for the Indian team. With a strong determination to excel, the players are set to make their mark and bring glory to the nation.