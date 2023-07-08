Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4: U Mumba retain Manav Thakkar & Diya Chitale

Mumbai: The resurgence of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 4 will witness six teams competing for the title in July 2023. U Mumba TT's first foray into UTT came in Season 3 and after narrowly missing out on the Grand Finale in their debut season, the team is gearing up with a new set of global and Indian stars to take to the tables at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

The team of six players comprises a mix of youth and experience and an added motivation with recent news of two Indian stars Diya Chitale and Manav Thakkar, who was retained by the squad, being selected for Team India at the upcoming Asian Games.

They will join the highest-ranked Men's and Women's players in the league, Aruna Quadri (Nigeria) and Lily Zhang (America) and the experienced Mouma Das (Kolkata) and Sudhanshu Grover (Delhi) as U Mumba TT look carry on the form of sister Franchise upGrad Mumba Masters, who went on to finish Runners-Up in the inaugural Global Chess League last month.

This talent carries the confidence to win the hearts of fans and win the championship this year and will be led by Indian Coach Anshul Garg and International Coach Francisco Santos from Portugal.