World Championships: Sathiyan to spearhead Indian squad at Chengdu

New Delhi: G. Sathiyan, top-ranked Indian in the world at No. 37, will spearhead the Indian squad in the men’s section, while Manika Batra, at No. 44, will lead the women’s team in the upcoming World Championships at Chengdu (China) between September 30 and October 9.

National men and women coaches S. Raman and Anindita Chakraborty, Chris Adrian Pfeiffer (personal coach of Manika) and masseur Harmeet Kaur will be the other members of the contingent.

Unfortunately, however, the Birmingham CWG multiple medallist A. Sharath Kamal has opted out of the team, citing personal reasons.

The teams are expected to leave for Chengdu on September 25.

The teams:

Men: G. Sathiyan, Sanil Shetty, Harmeet Desai, Manush Shah, and Manav Thakkar.

Women: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya, Diya Chitale, and Swastika Ghosh.

Coaches: S. Raman and Anindita Chakraborty/Chris Adrian Pfeiffer (personal coach).

Masseur:. Harmeet Kaur.