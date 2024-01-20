Pawan Sehrawat masterclass leads Telugu Titans to huge win at home

Hyderabad: The Telugu Titans beat the U.P. Yoddhas 49-32 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Saturday. The loss extended the U.P. Yoddhas losing slump and have the Telugu Titans a much-needed boost in front of a loud home crowd.

The first half was defined by the whims of the Telugu Titans’ Pawan Sehrawat, who found form and grit at the perfect stage in front of the home fans. Pawan scored 16 points and he really set the tone for the Telugu Titans dominance on the day.

They inflicted the first ALL OUT in the 10th minute of the game to take a 15-9 lead and never let go after that. The Telugu Titans managed to keep Pardeep Narwal through the half to boost their dominance and take a 24-16 lead at the break.

The onslaught continued into the second half and within three minutes the Titans inflicted a second ALL OUT to extend their lead. Even as Sehrawat led the charge his counterpart Omkar Patil’s crucial points kept the U.P. Yoddhas on the back foot.

By the time they got their third ALL OUT the result was moot. It was more about what the difference would be. As it was Patil and Sehrawat both completed their 10 point hails and the U.P. Yoddhas slumped to another huge loss.