Indian Junior Men’s and Junior Women’s Hockey Teams leave for Tour of Europe

Bengaluru: The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team and Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team embarked on a Tour of Europe in the early hours of Saturday. During the Tour, the Indian Junior Men’s Team will compete against Belgium, Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push, and Germany while the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team will take on Belgium, Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push, Germany, and Oranje Rood.

Led by Captain Jyoti Singh, the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team will begin their campaign against Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push on 21st May, followed by a match against Belgium on 22nd May, in Breda. The team will then travel to Antwerp to take on Belgium on 24th May before returning to Breda to play Germany on 26th May. They will travel to Dusseldorf to face Germany again on 27th May, followed by a contest with Oranje Rood on 29th May in Breda to end their Tour of Europe.

Sharing her excitement before leaving for the Tour, Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team Captain Jyoti Singh said, “The Team is raring to travel across Europe and face some of the toughest international youth teams along with some prominent European youth hockey clubs. This Tour will provide us with invaluable match experience and help us understand our strengths and weaknesses. We have a few players who will be making their debut as well and it is a great opportunity for them to showcase their skills against high calibre opponents.”

The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team, led by Captain Rohit, will kick off their Tour against Belgium on 20th May, in Antwerp. The reverse fixture will be played on 22nd May, followed by a match against Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push on 23rd May, in Breda. The Team will then face off against Germany on 28th May, in Monchengladbach and on 29th May, in Breda to bring their Tour to a close.

“The Tour of Europe will be a great platform to test the results of our training in camp so far. Belgium, Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push, and Germany are formidable opponents and it will be interesting to see how we square up against them. We will aim to maximize this exposure and win all our matches,” said Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team Captain Rohit before stepping on his flight.