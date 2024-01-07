Hockey India names 41-member core probable group for Junior Women's National Coaching Camp

New Delhi: Hockey India on Sunday named a 41-member core probable group for the Junior Women's National Coaching Camp that begins on 8th January 2024 in Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru. The new core probable group has been picked based on their performances in the domestic championships held in 2023.

The players will report to Coach Tushar Khandker on 8th January for a month-long camp that concludes on 6th February. The list of core probables includes goalkeepers Vidyashree V, Aditi Maheshwari, Nidhi, Engil Harsharani Minz, defenders Lalthantluangi, Niru Kullu, Mamita Oram, Thounjaojam Nirupama Devi, Jyoti Singh, Anjali Barwa, Pawanpreet Kaur, Puja Sahoo while the midfielders called up are Priyanka Dogra, Rajni Karketta, F. Lalbi Aksiami, Manisha, Nirali Kujur, Hina Bano, Ksetrimayum Sonia Devi, Anisha Sahoo, Priyanka Yadav, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Supriya Kujur, Jaisikdeep Kaur, Binima Dhan, Huda Khan and Sakshi Rana.

The forwards called up for the camp include Sonam, Sanjana Horo, Dechamma PG, Ishika, Himanshi Sharad Gawande, Kanika Siwach, Nisha Minj, Yamunna, Geeta Yadav, Gurmail Kaur, Lalrinpuii, Munmuni Das, Ashwini Punjab Kolekar and Sunelita Toppo.

Speaking about the upcoming camp, Coach Tushar Khandker said, "This core group has been picked based on the players' performances for their respective state teams in the Hockey India Junior Women's National Championship, the Zonal Championships as well as the Junior Women Academy National Championships and the Zonal Championships. I have always believed that there is no dearth of talent in India. I look forward to working with this new group as these players will be closely watched and developed with focus on the next FIH Junior World Cup."

List of players in the 41-member core-probable group:

Goalkeepers

1. Vidyashree V

2. Aditi Maheshwari

3. Nidhi

4. Engil Harsharani Minz

Defenders

5. Lalthantluangi

6. Niru Kullu

7. Mamita Oram

8. Thounjaojam Nirupama Devi

9. Jyoti Singh

10. Anjali Barwa

11. Pawanpreet Kaur

12. Puja Sahoo

Midfielders

13. Priyanka Dogra

14. Rajni Karketta

15. F. Lalbi Aksiami

16. Manisha

17. Nirali Kujur

18. Hina Bano

19. Ksetrimayum Sonia Devi

20. Anisha Sahoo

21. Priyanka Yadav

22. Khaidem Shileima Chanu

23. Supriya Kujur

24. Jaisikdeep Kaur

25. Binima Dhan

26. Huda Khan

27. Sakshi Rana

Forwards

28. Sonam

29. Sanjana Horo

30. Dechamma PG

31. Ishika

32. Himanshi Sharad Gawande

33. Kanika Siwach

34. Nisha Minj

35. Yamunna

36. Geeta Yadav

37. Gurmail Kaur

38. Lalrinpuii

39. Munmuni Das

40. Ashwini Punjab Kolekar

41. Sunelita Toppo (Sr. Women Core Group)

Standby

1. Lakhimoni Majuwar (Goalkeeper)

2. Mamteshwari Lahare (Defender)

3. Sejal (Forward)