1st Hockey India Senior Men's Inter-Department National C'ship: CAG beat FCI 3-0

Bengaluru: The 1st Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2021 got off to a rollicking start with some intense matches being played out on Saturday here at the Field Marshal KM Cariappa Hockey Stadium.

In the first match of the day, Comptroller & Auditor General of India marched to a strong 3-0 win against Food Corporation of India in their Pool C encounter. Dominating the proceedings right from the first hooter, Comptroller & Auditor General of India established good lead in the second quarter with Chandan Singh showing fine form to score back-to-back goals through fine penalty corner conversions in the 18th and 19th minute. With a comfortable 2-0 lead, they succeeded in putting pressure on the Food Corporation of India early in the match. In the 57th minute, they scored the third goal through Mohd. Naeemuddin to end the match on a winning note.

In another exciting match of the day, Sports Authority of India made late surge to register a fine 2-1 win against Canara Bank in their pool B match. While it was the Sports Authority of India who caught the Canara Bank defence snapping in the early minutes of the game with a field goal by Rimanshu in the 2nd minute, Canara Bank staged a comeback in the second quarter with a fine goal by forward Nikkin Thimmiah who has played for India in the Rio Olympics 2016. It was a good variation in the penalty corner conversion that ensured they equalised in the 21st minute.

Sports Authority of India, however, made a late surge in the final quarter to snatch the winning three points. It was a goal by Roshan F that helped them secure their first victory in the group stage.

The matches between Services Sports Control Board with Defence Accounts Sports Control Board from Pool A, Association Of Indian Universities with Central Reserve Police Force from Pool A, All India Police Sports Control Board with Steel Plants Sports Board from Pool B and Petroleum Sports Promotion Board with Major Port Sports Control Board from Pool C were forfeited, resulting in a 5-0 default win for Services Sports Control Board, Central Reserve Police Force, All India Police Sports Control Board and Petroleum Sports Promotion Board respectively.