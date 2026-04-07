Seven Indians in Top-6 at US Kids golf Thailand; Adit wins Boys 12 title

Hua Hin, Thailand: The Indian contingent had a very successful outing at the US Kids Golf Thailand Championship with the pick of the lot being Adit Veeramachaneni, who won the boys 12 category.

Overall Indians had a great week as seven of the 14 players finished in Top-6 in different categories at the prestigious Black Mountain Golf Club.

Adit, a regular at the annual Indian Championship, was the best with under par rounds on all three days with 71-67-71 for a 7-under total in Boys 12.

“The staging of 3-day events like the Thailand Championships and Indian Championships in about 10 Asian countries, opens up new avenues to play on world-class golf courses against good international opposition and creates a pathway to higher levels like European and World Championship at Pinehurst,” said Rajesh Srivastava, President, US Kids Asia, which includes US Kids India.

“We currently have the US Kids Championship in countries like India, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, Korea, China and more. The number is already ten and we are growing further. This has created a US Kids Asian Tour and provides opportunities to young players from all over Asia including India.”

Bengaluru golfer Adit Veeramachaneni has posted consistent results in the US Kids Indian Championship as well, having placed second in his age category for the last three years. He also played at the US Kids World Championship.

Adit began the final round two shots behind Thailand’s Skyy Wilding, who carded rounds of 69-67 on the first two days.

Starting his final round on the back nine Adit made an early birdie on the 12th hole followed by another on the 15th hole to become the sole leader. Both birdied the 17th but when the duo entered the front nine, Adit was one ahead. On the front nine both Adit and Skyy made one birdie and three bogeys as Adit held on to his slender lead and clinched the title.

Nihal Cheema, who won the Boys-8 title at the Indian Championship in 2025 and Boys-7 in 2024, was second in Boys-9 as he has moved up one category.

Other Indians with notable performances at the US Kids Thailand Championship included Zowra Sikand in 4th place (Boys 8), Ruslaan Alam Khan in 5th place (Boys 10), Vedaansh Jain was T-6 (Boys 10), Heydaan Bajaj was 5th (Boys 13-14) and Ahana Shah was 6th (Girls 9-10).

Results of Indian golfers at the US Kids Golf Thailand Championship at Black Mountain Golf Club in Hua Hin, Thailand:

Boys 8 (9 holes): Zowra Sikand (4th; 37-41-37)

Boys 9: Nihal Cheema (2nd; 75-70-74), Samar Singh (12th)

Boys 10: Ruslaan Alam Khan (5th; 78-83-77); Vedaansh Jain (T-6)

Boys 12: Adit Veeramachaneni (1st; 71-67-71) -7

Boys 13-14: Heydaan Bajaj (5th; 76-73-78); Rayirth Jain (13th); Aryaveer Singh Grewal (T-14th)

Boys 15-18: Ved Sai Machiraju (11th)

Girls 8 (9 holes): Sunvisha Reddy Nara (10th)

Girls 9-10: Ahana Shah (6th; 76-74-69), Suhani Chandra (17th); Aahana Srivastava (20th).