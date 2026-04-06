Andhra Open tees off in Visakhapatnam with strong field and ₹1 crore prize purse

Visakhapatnam: The inaugural edition of the Andhra Open is set to begin on April 7 at the scenic East Point Golf Club (EPGC) in Visakhapatnam, marking an exciting addition to the Professional Golf Tour of India calendar. The tournament will run until April 10 and carries a total prize purse of ₹1 crore, attracting some of the top names in Indian golf.

The field features leading Indian professionals, including Order of Merit leader Saptak Talwar, along with Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, Angad Cheema, Honey Baisoya and Ajeetesh Sandhu. Cheema returns to a venue where he tasted success in 2024, adding further interest to the competition.

Among international participants, Sri Lanka’s N Thangaraja, who won at this course in 2023, headlines the overseas challenge. In total, 18 foreign players from nine countries will compete. Local hopes will rest on Visakhapatnam-based professionals S Muthu and Mohammed Rahman.

The Andhra Open 2026 is supported by host venue East Point Golf Club and event partner Andhra Pradesh Golf Association. The PGTI also acknowledged the support of its umbrella partner DP World and tour partners including Amul, Axis Bank, Campa, Amrutanjan Enerlyte, Kalyani, Golf Plus Monthly and Golf Design India.

Speaking ahead of the event, M S N Raju, Honorary Secretary of EPGC, highlighted the club’s rich legacy and modern transformation. Established in 1884 and relocated in 1964, the course was upgraded into a championship facility in 2021 after land expansion. It was later recognised as the Best Renovated Golf Course in India in 2022. Raju noted that the course continues to attract strong participation due to its challenging yet enjoyable layout.

He also emphasised the club’s focus on grassroots development, with nearly 100 children enrolled in its junior programme and free coaching provided to underprivileged youngsters.

PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl expressed enthusiasm about returning to Visakhapatnam, calling it an emerging golfing hub. He said the Andhra Open aligns with PGTI’s long-term goal of expanding the sport across India and showcasing new destinations.

Johl also praised the state government’s efforts under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in promoting infrastructure, tourism and global engagement, adding that such initiatives strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s position as a growing centre for sport and tourism.

The par-72, 6,871-yard EPGC course, surrounded by lush greenery and water bodies, promises a competitive and visually appealing stage for what is expected to be a memorable first edition of the Andhra Open.