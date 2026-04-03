Rory McIlroy ready to resume DP World India Championship starring role

New Dlehi: Global star Rory McIlroy will tee it up once again at the DP World India Championship, as Delhi Golf Club prepares to host a world-class field from October 15-18, 2026, and fans can now register their interest in tickets here.

The World Number Two and career grand slam winner thrilled the spectators gathered to witness his first ever appearance in India last season and is now confirmed to make consecutive appearances in the highly-anticipated $4,000,000 event.

The reigning Race to Dubai champion confirmed his position as a golfing icon when he completed the career grand slam in memorable fashion at Augusta National last year, adding the Green Jacket to his four previous Major victories at the 2011 U.S. Open, the US PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014 and The Open in 2014.

The Northern Irishman’s stellar 2025 season also included a second Amgen Irish Open title and two further victories on the PGA TOUR, as well as helping Europe earn their first away win in the Ryder Cup since 2012 at Bethpage Black, New York. He rounded out the year by being crowned Race to Dubai champion for a seventh time – and fourth in succession.

McIlroy will once again appear alongside some of the best players in the world at the DP World India Championship, with the 2025 winner, World Number Four, and reigning FedExCup champion Tommy Fleetwood also confirmed to tee it up in Delhi.

Global smart logistics provider DP World and the DP World Tour launched the DP World India Championship in 2025. Co-sanctioned with the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the tournament features the largest prize fund ever offered for a DP World Tour event in India, and will once again take its place as part of the crucial Back 9 phase of the Race to Dubai.

McIlroy said: “I’ve always enjoyed playing a global schedule so I was excited to visit India for the first time last season to be part of the inaugural DP World India Championship.

“The golf fans in India were so welcoming, and the whole experience was truly memorable, so it’s a pleasure to be returning to Delhi in October.”

Fleetwood emerged victorious at the end of the thrilling inaugural event last season to claim his eighth DP World Tour title, as part of an incredible season for the Englishman who also won the FedExCup on the PGA TOUR, and made his fourth appearance in the Ryder Cup as part of the historic victory over the USA.

The launch of the second edition of the DP World India Championship underscores India’s growing influence as a destination for elite golf and as a strategic market for DP World. The new tournament follows the success of the long-running Hero Indian Open, and further boosts the Tour’s momentum in the region.

As the Tour’s title partner since 2022, and after becoming the Title and Official Umbrella Partner of the PGTI earlier this year, the tournament complements DP World’s broader sporting footprint in India, which includes partnerships with the Delhi Capitals, and grassroots programmes like the Second Life Container initiative and ‘Balls for Birdies’ campaign – both of which involve DP World donating golf balls, using its smart logistics network, to help grow the game and make it more accessible.

Hemant Kumar Ruia, Country Manager, DP World India Subcontinent said: “India is a key growth market for DP World. This tournament reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening trade and connectivity across the region. By bringing global sport to India, we’re not only showcasing world-class talent like Rory, but also reinforcing the country’s role in the global supply chain.”

The DP World India Championship will be the eighth of nine events in the Back 9 phase of the 2026 Race to Dubai, building towards the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs and culminating in the DP World Tour Championship in November at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.