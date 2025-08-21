Women’s Pro Golf Tour: Amateur Mannat and rookie Heena share lead in 11th Leg of Hero WPGT

Bengaluru: Amateur Mannat Brar and rookie pro Heena Kang shared the lead after the first round of the 11th Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at Prestige Golfshire in Bengaluru. The duo shot even par 72 and led three others, Kriti Chowhan and amateurs Lavanya Gupta and Riya Jadon by two shots.

While rookie Heena had a share of the lead, three amateurs figured in the top five, none of whom have won on the Hero WPG Tour.

Heena, who finished Tied-fifth in her debut as a pro last month in Zion Hills, opened with a pair of bogeys. The former India international amateur, Heena fought back well with birdies on the third, seventh and 12th to get under par. A closing bogey on the 18th saw her finish at 72.

Mannat birdied the fourth but gave that shot back on the very next hole on the Par-5 fifth. Two bogeys on the 11th and 12th pushed her back to 2-over but she hit back with birdies on the 15th and the 18th for an even par round.

Kriti Chowhan and amateur Lavanya had two birdies and four bogeys each, while another amateur Riya had three birdies against three bogeys and one double bogey for her 74.

The surprise of the day was Ridhima Dilawari, who won the 10th leg. She struggled to a round of 82 while another former winner, Seher Atwal shot 86.

Three players, Ananya Datar, Jasmine Shekar and Anahita Singh occupied the tied sixth place with cards of 3-over 75 each, while five players shared the ninth place. They were Karishma Govind, Durga Nittur, Ananya Garg, Khushi Khanijau and Astha Madan, all of who shot 76 each.

Tee times for Round 2 of the 11th Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at Prestige Golfshire, Bengaluru:

1. 8:00 am: Geetika Ahuja 86, Seher Atwal 86;

2. 8:10 am: Yashita Raghav 86, Marshneil Prasad 85, Ravjot K Dosanjh 83;

3. 8:20 am: Ridhima Dilawari 82, Anaggha Venkatesh 81, Oviya Reddi 81;

4. 8:30 am: Gauri Karhade 81, Shrestha Shukla 80, Saanvi Reddy (A) 80;

5. 8:40 am: Snigdha Goswami 80, Anvitha Narender 79, Rhea Jha 78;

6. 8:55 am: Vidhatri Urs 78, Neha Tripathi 78, Agrima Manral 78;

7. 9:05 am: Jahaanvie Walia 77, Yaalisai Verma 77, Astha Madan 76;

8. 9:15 am: Durga Nittur 76, Ananya Garg 76, Khushi Khanijau 76;

9. 9:30 am: Karishma Govind 76, Jasmine Shekar 75, Anahita Singh 75;

10. 9:40 am: Ananya Datar 75, Riya Jadon (A) 74, Lavanya Gupta (A) 74;

11. 9:50 am: Kriti Chowhan 74, Mannat Brar (A) 72, Heena Kang 72;