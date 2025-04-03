Arjun Prasad and Yuvraj Sandhu continue in the joint lead on day three of Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025

Greater Noida: Delhi-based Arjun Prasad and Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Sandhu continued in the joint lead after shooting scores of three-under 69 on day three of the INR 1.5 crore Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025 being played at the Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort in Greater Noida.

Overnight joint leaders Arjun (68-69-69) and Yuvraj (70-67-69), who happen to be close friends and are also often roommates during tournaments, took their total score to 10-under 206 on Thursday as they extended their lead over the rest of the field to two strokes.

Greater Noida’s Saptak Talwar (67-72-69) climbed two spots to third position at eight-under 208 following his third round of 69.

Delhi’s Honey Baisoya and Chandigarh’s Harendra Gupta carded scores of 72 to end the day in tied fourth place at six-under 210.

Arjun Sharma (68) was the other player from Greater Noida in the top-10 as he closed the day in tied sixth place at five-under 211. Arjun sank two eagles during his 68 on Thursday.

Noida-based teenager Sukhman Singh, the lone amateur to make the cut, returned a 73 to be placed tied 39th at three-over 219.

On a day when the swirling wind switched directions and was causing trouble to most of the field, Arjun Prasad made a hot start with three birdies on the first five holes where he had a couple of 10-feet conversions.

After a bogey on the eighth, the 26-year-old Arjun, searching for his maiden title, came back strong with birdies on the 10th and 17th (par-3) where he came up with a terrific bunker shot and an equally good tee shot respectively. Prasad, currently sixth on the PGTI Order of Merit, remained on top of the leaderboard despite dropping a bogey on the closing 18th.

Arjun said, “With the wind switching direction today, quite a few holes were playing differently. So, one had to accordingly make the changes in the tee shots and the lines. Making these adjustments was critical today and I managed to do that well.

“It’s always fun playing in the same group as my good friend and regular roommate Yuvraj. We play a lot of practice rounds together so we always enjoy each other’s company. Even today, we were pushing each other to do better by making those birdies and par saves. I look forward to playing in the leader group with Yuvraj once again in the final round.”

Unlike the second round, Yuvraj Sandhu had a comparatively slower start on day three as he bogeyed the first hole. The 28-year-old Yuvraj, a winner of 11 titles including two on the PGTI this year, came roaring back with three birdies between the second and fifth holes.

Sandhu, currently third on the PGTI Order of Merit, then added three more birdies and two bogeys on his back-nine where he had mixed fortunes.

Yuvraj said, “It was an up and down day for me as the putter went cold especially on the back-nine. But I’m glad that it was topsy-turvy today as I can now expect a much better final round.

“I’m excited about playing alongside my friend Arjun in the leader group on the final day for the second time this season. He’s been working really hard on his game so I’m looking forward to the contest.”s?

