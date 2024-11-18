Hitaashee takes third title of the season, wins 14th Leg of Hero WPGT

Vikarabad: Hitaashee Bakshi did not face any problems on way to picking her third title of the season as she won the 14th Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour by four shots. The 20-year-old Hitaashee joined Vidhatri Urs as the only other player to win three titles this year. Hitaashee who had cards of 67-70-71 totalled eight-under 208 at the Vooty Golf Club.

Hitaashee took home a winner’s cheque of Rs.1,44,000 which she received from Mr. Rupinder Gill, General Manager, Vooty Golf County.

Vidhatri, who won three times, finished second this week with a final round card of 3-under 69 and total of 4-under 212.

Shweta Mansingh (72), after 72-75 on the first two days, finished at 3-over 219 to be sole third. Amandeep Drall (72) was tied fourth with Ananya Garg (73).

Hitaashee, who held a six-shot lead after 36 holes, had a superb start with birdies on the first and third but after that she cooled off. Yet she ensured there were not many mistakes as she bogeyed the sixth but made up with a birdie on the ninth to turn in 2-under 34. On the back nine she parred eight times and closed with a bogey for a 71, her third straight under par round.

Vidhatri, who birdied the first, fifth, eighth and 15th dropped just one bogey on the third on a solid final day.

Shweta Mansingh had four birdies against four bogeys in a par round of 72, while Amandeep Drall also had four birdies and four bogeys.

Khushi Khanijau (73) and Sneha Singh (75) were tied sixth at 6-over 222, while Rhea Purvi Saravanan (72) and Nayanika Sanga (80) ended tied eighth. Jasmine Shekar (71), Anvitha Narender (72) and Yaalisai Verma (75) were tied tenth.

There were two eagles on the final day, as Khushi Khanijau holed out her second shot on the Par-4 10th and Jasmine opened the day with an eagle on Par-5 first.

Hitaashee (Rs.15,79,500) with a lead of over Rs. Three lakhs has sewn up the Hero Order of Merit ahead of Sneha Singh (Rs.12,70,783) as Amandeep Drall and Khushi Khanijau are lying third and fourth. Jasmine Shekar is fifth.

The 15th and the final Leg of the Hero WPG Tour is scheduled next week at Boulder Hills in Hyderabad.