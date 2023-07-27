Chennaiyin in FC roped in Scotland’s Connor Shields as second foreign signing of the season

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC have signed their second foreign player of the season after onboarding Scottish centre-forward Connor Shields ahead of the 2023

24 season.

The 25-year-old forward joins the Marina Machans from Scottish club Motherwell FC. Shields has worked with new Chennaiyin FC coach Owen Coyle at Queens Park FC on loan in the 2022/23 season. He brings with him vast experience from the Scottish and English leagues.

“I am delighted to have joined Chennaiyin FC. I can’t wait to move to India and get started with this exciting new challenge ahead,” commented Shields.

Shields, who has most spent his time playing for various Scottish clubs, has also represented six-time English Champions Sunderland AFC at youth level for two seasons. At Queens Park FC, Shields scored five goals and assisted four in 40 appearances in the 2022/23 season.