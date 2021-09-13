Durand Cup: Hyderabad FC register 5-0 win over Assam Rifles

Kolkata: The youthful Hyderabad FC side put in an all-round display to kick off their Durand Cup campaign with a fantastic 5-0 victory over Assam Rifles Football Team, at the Mohun Bagan Ground in Kolkata, on Sunday.

Lalchungnunga Chhangte (18', 89') was the star of the show as he netted a brace while bagging two assists as well. Abdul Rabeeh (7'), Rohlupuia (21') and Arun Kabrabam (27') also scored in the big win.

The three points earned took Hyderabad FC to second place in the Group D standings behind Army Red who stay atop with four points from two games, after their 2-2 draw with Gokulam Kerala FC.

The second fixture of Group D in the competition saw Hyderabad take the lead just seven minutes into the game. Chhangte started it all off with a peach of a ball for Abdul Rabeeh to score from a tap-in. He scored minutes later, with Rabeeh this time turning the supplier.

Hyderabad FC were 2-0 up 18 minutes into the game and it only got better. Chhangte picked up his second assist of the day as his cross gave Rohlupuia an easy finish from six yards out. A rampant HFC were in no mood to give up as five minutes later, striker Arun Kabrabam made the most of a spill from the keeper, to score his first goal of the Durand Cup, giving Hyderabad FC their fourth.

The youngsters managed the game well till the break and even after, as they put in a solid performance to keep Lalbiakhlua Jongte’s goal away from danger. Chhangte topped off his eventful outing with probably the goal of the day as he scored an inch-perfect freekick from 20-yards out to round off a dominating display by Hyderabad.

This win takes Shameel Chembakath’s side to second place in Group D and they will now take on defending champions Gokulam Kerala on Thursday, September 16.