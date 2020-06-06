AIFF Invites Bids For New Clubs To Join Hero I-League 2020 Onwards

AIFF Media Team

NEW DELHI: All India Football Federation has issued an invite to accept bids for new clubs from non-Hero I-League cities to join the Hero I-League from 2020 onwards.

The bids have been invited from prospective team owners from New Delhi, Ranchi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bhopal, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, amongst others.

As per the invitation to tender, the entity that wins the bid will be granted the right to own and operate a new football club from 2020 onwards. The aforementioned club will have the opportunity (if applicable, and subject to qualification) to also compete in the AFC club competitions.

The invitation to tender can be acquired from the Football House in New Delhi between June 10 and June 20, 2020 upon payment of INR 4,00,000.00 (non-refundable and non-adjustable) by demand draft, pay order (both payable at New Delhi) favouring All India Football Federation, or by NEFT/RTGS. Bank details will be provided upon request.