We continue to believe in what Cameron Green can offer at his best’: Abhishek Nayar

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Abhishek Nayar has reaffirmed the franchise’s strong belief in Cameron Green ahead of their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, April 2, underlining that the Australian all-rounder remains a key part of their long-term vision despite early challenges.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Nayar emphasised that KKR’s auction strategy is rooted in long-term value rather than short-term returns. “From an auction strategy point of view, the idea is never short-term. You look at what a player has consistently done over the years and the overall skill set he brings. For us, Cameron Green as a cricketer and an all-rounder was extremely important, and we continue to believe in what he can offer at his best,” he said.

Nayar maintained that the team’s belief in its players remains unwavering. He pointed to the example of Varun Chakravarthy, highlighting the positive environment within the squad. “There will be phases where things don’t go your way, whether it’s an individual or the team. But the belief within the group remains strong. Whether it’s someone like Varun, who we feel is in a very good mental space, the focus is always on staying positive and backing our players,” he added.

Nayar also touched upon the evolving nature of T20 cricket, suggesting that adaptability and clarity in decision-making are crucial in the format. “T20 cricket is constantly evolving. Decisions come down to what the team needs in that moment. There’s no fixed right or wrong — it’s about clarity of thought and commitment to the team’s approach,” he noted.

He concluded by reflecting on the unpredictable nature of the sport and the role of home support. “The beauty of cricket lies in its unpredictability. Whether it’s the pitch, the situation, or the opposition, you embrace it. While there’s always discussion around conditions, for us, the biggest advantage is the support of our fans. A good cricketing wicket is one that offers balance, and our job is to perform regardless of the surface.”