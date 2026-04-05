The plan was to restrict them to a lower total: Mukesh Kumar after DC overpowered MI for first home win of IPL 2026

New Delhi: The JSW and GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals registered a six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Saturday, securing their second consecutive victory in the IPL 2026 season.

Chasing 163, Delhi Capitals reached the target in 18.1 overs, riding on Sameer Rizvi’s 90 off 51 balls and Pathum Nissanka’s 44 off 30, after being reduced to 7 for 2 early in the innings.

Earlier, the Tigers produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Mumbai Indians to 162 for 6 on a slow surface, with Mukesh Kumar leading the effort with figures of 2/26 in 3 overs, while Skipper Axar Patel, Vipraj Nigam and Lungi Ngidi chipped in with crucial breakthroughs.

Speaking after the match, Mukesh Kumar said, “The plan was to bowl first if we won the toss and restrict them to a lower total. That worked well—we kept them to around 160 and went on to win.”

Reflecting on Sameer Rizvi’s performance, he said, “In practice, he’s always very positive. He used to say that if he gets going early, he can play a long innings, and he’s doing exactly that. It’s great for the team and helping us win matches.”

“Once he settles in, he doesn’t hold back. He plays with positive intent, and we’re really happy to see that mindset. From the time he joined the camp, you could see his hunger to score runs,” he added.

Rizvi, who was once again introduced as the Impact Player, shifted the momentum in the middle overs and ensured DC crossed the line with 11 balls to spare.

On the importance of backing from the team management, he said, “This isn’t just one or two matches; it’s a 14-match tournament. If the team doesn’t back you, it becomes difficult. Here, everyone supports each other and encourages us to stick to our plans. That backing is very important.”

On getting clarity on his role before the season, Mukesh said, “Before the main season, we have practice matches. If you perform well there, the management and team start backing you. I had good practice games and also had regular conversations with Axar bhai during the off-season. He guided me on areas to improve, saying those would be important during the season. That backing from him and the team is now reflecting in my performances."

With this win, the Tigers have now registered two wins in two matches, including a winning start at home.

Delhi Capitals will next take on Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on 8 April 2026.