South Delhi Superstarz crowned Women’s DPL champions after nail-biting 1-run win against Central Delhi Queens

New Delhi: Cricket fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium were treated to an absolute thriller as the South Delhi Superstarz who were the finalists in the last edition, emerged champions of the Adani Women’s Delhi Premier League 2025, defeating Central Delhi Queens by just 1 run in a nail-biting final on Sunday night.

Chasing 122 for victory, the Queens were under pressure right from the start. They lost early wickets and were soon pegged back further when rain interrupted play. Once the game resumed, their chase never gathered full momentum. Reduced to 74/5, the contest seemed slipping away before Monika (33 off 28) and Riya Shokeen who eventually scored 28* off 28 revived hopes with a fighting 33-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

The pair looked threatening, but Monika’s dismissal came at the wrong time, leaving Shokeen stranded with the lower order. The Queens battled hard but eventually closed their innings at 120/8 in 20 overs, agonisingly short by just one run.

Medhavi Bidhuri starred with the ball for the Superstarz as she picked up three wickets for 26 runs in 3 overs while Himakshi Choudhary scalped two for 18 runs in 4 overs.

Earlier, opting to bat first, the Superstarz too found it tough against disciplined Queens’ bowling. Openers Tanishqa Singh (14 off 13) and Shivi Sharma (29 off 36) got the team off to a steady start. The innings gained momentum when Tanisha Singh (28 off 23) joined Shivi in a valuable 50-run stand. But once the set batters were dismissed, the middle order collapsed under pressure.

The Queens’ spinners took control with Priya Mishra (2/19), Nidhi Mahto (2/24) and Saachi (2/7) delivering economical spells. Despite that, skipper Shweta Sehrawat (34 off 24) fought till the end, ensuring her side had a competitive total of 121/8 on the board.

Brief Scores:

South Delhi Superstarz: 121/8 in 20 overs (Shweta Sehrawat 34 off 24, Shivi Sharma 29 off 36, Tanisha Singh 28 off 23; Priya Mishra 2/19, Nidhi Mahto 2/24, Saachi 2/7)

Central Delhi Queens: 120/8 in 20 overs (Monika 33 off 28, Riya Shokeen 28* off 28; Medhavi Bidhuri 3/26, Himakshi Choudhary 2/18)