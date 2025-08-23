Women’s Delhi Premier League: North Delhi Strikers pip East Delhi Riders by 2 Runs in rain-affected clash

New Delhi: The North Delhi Strikers pulled off a nail-biting 2-run win against East Delhi Riders in a rain-curtailed Women’s Delhi Premier League fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

Batting first in a 17-over-per-side contest, the Strikers posted a competitive 118/5. Skipper Ayushi Soni led from the front with a well-compiled 40 off 31 balls, while Laxmi Yadav anchored the innings with an unbeaten 48 off 34, finishing strongly alongside Archana, who chipped in with a brisk 14* off 8.

For the Riders, Sumiti Soni was the standout bowler with 3/15 in 3 overs, while Mayuri provided good support with 2/20 from her full quota.

In reply, the Riders began positively as openers Vanshika Lila (24 off 21) and Aarna Dudeja added 33 runs for the first wicket. Aarna played a valiant knock, carrying her bat with an unbeaten 56 off 51 balls, while skipper Priya Punia kept the chase alive with a fluent 24 off 16.

However, the Riders struggled to maintain momentum in the middle overs, losing wickets at crucial intervals, and eventually fell just short at 116/4 in 17 overs.

For the Strikers, Shivani Jangid was the standout performer, returning figures of 2/19 in 4 overs, while Nazma Khan kept things tight with 1/11 in 3 overs.

Brief Scores:

North Delhi Strikers – 118/5 in 17 overs (Laxmi Yadav 48* off 34, Ayushi Soni 40 off 31; Sumiti Soni 3/15, Mayuri 2/20)

East Delhi Riders – 116/4 in 17 overs (Aarna Dudeja 56* off 51, Priya Punia 24 off 16, Vanshika Lila 24 off 21; Shivani Jangid 2/19, Nazma Khan 1/11)