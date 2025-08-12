Shubman Gill and Sophia Dunkley named ICC Players of the Month for July 2025

India captain Shubman Gill and England batter Sophia Dunkley have been declared the ICC men’s and women’s Players of the Month for July 2025 following an elaborate process that included votes from an esteemed selection panel as well as those of fans worldwide.

Gill became the first male player to win the Player of the Month award four times after a stupendous run in England saw him score 567 runs at an average of 94.50 in the three Tests played in July. His previous ICC Player of the Month awards were in January 2023, September 2023 and February 2025.

Two women players – Ash Gardner and Hayley Matthews – have won the award four times each.

The highlight for Gill during this period was his aggregate of 430 runs in the second Test in Birmingham, the second highest ever in a Test match. His scores of 269 and 161 in that Test helped level the series 1-1 and he also chipped in with a useful 103 in the second innings of the fourth Test in Manchester that helped draw the match and keep the series alive.

The Indian skipper, who won the award ahead of his England counterpart Ben Stokes and South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, said he was hoping to continue his good form in the season ahead.

Gill said: “It feels great to be named the ICC Player of the Month for July. This time it holds a lot more significance since it has come for my performances during my first Test series as captain.

“The double ton in Birmingham is obviously something I will cherish forever and will be one of the highlights of my tour to England.

“The Test series against England was a learning experience for me as captain and we had some outstanding performances from both sides, which I am sure players from both sides will remember for a long time.”

“I would like to thank the jury for selecting me for this award and my teammates who have been with me during the course of this exciting series. I look forward to continuing my form in the season ahead and bring more laurels for the country.”

England batter Dunkley edged her team-mate Sophie Ecclestone and Ireland captain Gaby Lewis for the award, showing a fine run during this period in ODIs as well as T20Is.

She played in all seven matches at home against India across the two formats, aggregating 126 runs in three ODIs and 144 runs at a strike-rate of 134.57 in four T20Is. Dunkley was England’s leading scorer in the T20I series and smashed a superb 92-ball 83 in the first ODI in Southampton.

Dunkley said: “I am delighted to win the ICC Player of the Month award off the back of a really hard-fought series against India.

“We would have loved to have won the series, but I think we’ll take a lot from it moving towards the ICC Women’s World Cup. India deserved their win, and it was a great series to be a part of.”

Both players were crowned following a vote conducted among global fans registered at icc-cricket.com and a specialist panel comprising former international players and media representatives.