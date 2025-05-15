ICC World Test champions to bag $3.6 million purse, losing finalists to get more than $2.1 million

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed a massive increase in prize money for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) and released a promotional video featuring several past and present stars as the anticipation builds for The Ultimate Test.

The winners of the WTC Final, to be played between Australia and South Africa at Lord’s from 11-15 June, will take home a purse of $ 3.6 million, more than double of what New Zealand (2021) and Australia (2023) earned after winning the previous two finals.

The losing finalists too will earn more than the earlier top prize money, assured of more than $ 2.1 million this time. The winners of the previous two editions won $1.6 million while the losing finalists got $ 800,000.

The increase in prize money exhibits the ICC’s efforts to prioritize Test cricket as it looks to build on the momentum of the first three cycles of the nine-team competition.

The third edition saw South Africa finish on a high with 2-0 home series wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, ending with 69.44 percentage points. Defending champions Australia finished with 67.54 points while India finished with 50.00 after leading the table for much of the time.

ICC Chair Mr. Jay Shah wished the finalists the very best as they set their sights on the Test Mace.

ICC Chair Jay Shah: “We have witnessed a very interesting third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, where the finalists were decided only towards the end of the competition.

“The championship has showcased remarkable performances from players of different teams, culminating in a final between these two exceptional squads - a true celebration of cricket.

“I am sure spectators at Lord’s, along with fans tuning in from all over the world, will be treated to some top-class cricket in this revered format when Australia and South Africa take the field less than a month from now.

“On behalf of the ICC, I extend best wishes to the players of both teams in their preparations for the prestigious match.”

Both captains too looked forward enthusiastically to playing at Lord’s, which hosts the WTC Final for the first time.

Australian captain Pat Cummins said: “We are enormously proud to have the opportunity to defend the World Test Championship, especially at Lord’s. It’s a testament to all those involved across the past two years who have worked incredibly hard to reach the final, which is a great honour for all of us.

“We very much look forward to getting together again in England in just a few weeks’ time and the challenge South Africa will present at the home of cricket.”

South African captain Temba Bavuma said: “We’re really pleased to have made the World Test Championship Final, which is a good opportunity for us to win an ICC title.

“Everyone understands the importance of Test cricket and the World Test Championship lends context to this vital format of the game. Lord’s is a fitting venue for this mega fixture and all of us will be out there trying to give our best against Australia.”

“The anticipation is increasing with less than one month to go, and I am sure fans around the world would be following the fortunes of both teams come 11 June.”

The Ultimate Test promotional video: Bavuma is among the Test icons featured in the promotional video to mark the 30-day countdown that not only reminds one of the importance of the WTC Final but also emphasizes how Test cricket is different from any other sport, requiring a unique combination of skill, intelligence, endurance and courage, among other attributes.

Shaun Pollock, Dayle Steyn, Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada are other South Africans appearing in the video while Matthew Hayden, Steve Smith, Travis Head and former women’s Test player Mel Jones form the Australian representation.

Former players and commentators Nasser Hussain, Shoaib Akhtar and Ravi Shastri are others appearing in the promotional video.

Captains’ Preview ahead of the WTC Final: In the build-up to the WTC Final, captains of both teams will look ahead to the contest in a live event on 9 June that fans can follow via the event’s broadcast partners.

ICC World Test Championship prize money: