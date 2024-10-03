Zaheer Abbas: Excessive T20 Cricket and big money behind decline of Pakistan cricket

Ajman (UAE): Pakistan cricket legend Zaheer Abbas, famously known as the "Asian Bradman," has attributed the decline of Pakistan cricket to the overwhelming emphasis on T20 cricket and the influx of money that has shifted the focus of players away from the game.

Speaking at the 'Cricket Predicta Conclave' in Bahi Ajman Palace hotel , organized to celebrate the 100th episode of Asia’s largest international daily cricket talk show, 'Cricket Predicta', Abbas reflected on the current state of Pakistan cricket with grave concern.

Addressing the gathering, Abbas lamented, "There’s too much T20 cricket being played in Pakistan, and because of that, our players have forgotten the essence of Test cricket. This is why we’re not performing well in the longer format."

His comments highlight a growing debate in the cricketing world about the imbalance between different formats, with T20 cricket drawing widespread attention at the cost of the traditional Test format.

Abbas, who took Pakistan cricket to unprecedented heights during his playing days, expressed dismay over the modern players’ preoccupation with financial gain. "So much money has come into cricket that the players today are only focused on making money, and their attention is diverted from the game itself," he remarked.

This shift, according to Abbas, is one of the key reasons Pakistan has struggled to maintain its once-dominant position in international cricket, particularly in Test matches. The former Pakistan captain did not mince words when speaking about the leadership within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). "It is the misfortune of Pakistan cricket that those who run it do not understand cricket," he said, expressing frustration with cricket administration in the country.

"We took Pakistan cricket to great heights. The world admired our cricket. But today, those in charge are only concerned with their own interests, not with cricket or the players."

Abbas also touched upon the much-anticipated 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, set to take place in Pakistan. Advocating for a smooth cricketing exchange between India and Pakistan, Abbas said, "The Indian team should tour Pakistan, as it will promote cricket in the subcontinent, especially in Pakistan."

He stressed that India’s presence in Pakistan would be a positive development, adding, "The Indian team is a great ambassador of cricket. If they come and play in Pakistan, it will take cricket forward in our country."

The strained relationship between India and Pakistan has impacted their cricketing ties, with bilateral series between the two sides on hold for several years. Abbas’s appeal reflects a desire for renewed engagement between the neighboring countries, which would help revive cricket in Pakistan.

Despite his own status as one of cricket’s all-time greats, Zaheer Abbas still holds Sir Gary Sobers in the highest regard. "Gary Sobers is the greatest cricketer in the world, in my eyes," said Abbas, reminiscing about his dream of playing alongside Sobers.

That dream came true when Abbas was selected for the World XI in 1971-72, with Sobers as captain. "I was so happy to know that Gary was my captain. It was a moment I could hardly express," Abbas recalled with admiration.

During this period, the World XI played 16 matches, including five against Australia that were initially granted official Test status, although this status was later revoked. "Gary was not only a great cricketer and a brilliant captain but also a wonderful human being," Abbas said, underscoring the profound influence Sobers had on his career.

Abbas also recounted a humorous yet unforgettable incident from a Test match against India in 1978, when he was on 96 runs and faced an unexpected bowler—Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar.

"When I saw Gavaskar coming to bowl, I thought it would be tough for me. I wasn’t taking him seriously," Abbas chuckled. However, his light-hearted approach cost him dearly. "I played a shot, it went in the air, and I was caught," he said.

That moment marked Gavaskar’s only wicket in Test cricket, a fact the Indian great would later fondly recall. "Gavaskar said he’ll always be proud of the fact that his first and only Test wicket was that of Zaheer Abbas," Abbas shared with a smile.