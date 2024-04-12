We'll make sure there are no surprises, says Head Coach Ponting as DC gears up to take on LSG

Lucknow: The JSW and GMR co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals are set to face Lucknow Super Giants in their sixth match of the IPL 2024 on Friday at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Delhi Capitals have registered one win out of five matches so far. Reflecting on the team's performance, Delhi Capitals' Head Coach Ricky Ponting said, "Our best cricket has been really good, but three or four overs in almost every game has been the difference for us. We've conceded too many runs late in a couple of our bowling innings, and when we've had crucial run chases, we haven't been able to quite nail them."

"We feel if we put 40 overs of our best cricket together, we can beat any team in the competition, and hopefully that's tomorrow," he added while addressing the media in a press conference on the eve of the match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Providing an update on Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar's fitness, Ponting said, "We're hoping that they'll both be available. Both those guys are obviously first picked in our starting time, so the last couple of games we sort of haven't been able to take the part with our full-strength team. But they both trained strongly yesterday. Hopefully, we'll keep our fingers crossed and hopefully both those guys are fit for us."

Speaking about preparedness for the next match, Ponting said, "We know that we have to start playing our best cricket quickly. Our overall approach to the game hasn't changed. We know the things we have to pay attention to, we know the strengths and the weaknesses of the opposition team. We've got today and then tomorrow morning to make sure that when the game starts tomorrow evening we are 100% ready to go. We'll make sure there are no surprises, and at the end of the day, we'll make sure that we have no regrets."

The Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their next match of IPL 2024 at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.