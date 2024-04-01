Was waiting for a long time to perform for the team, says DC pacer Khaleel Ahmed

Visakhapatnam: The JSW and GMR co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals registered their maiden win of the IPL 2024 as they defeated Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Half-centuries from David Warner (52 off 35 balls) and Rishabh Pant (51 off 32 balls) helped Delhi Capitals to post 191/5 in their 20 overs. The home side then restricted the defending champions to 171/6, courtesy of Mukesh Kumar's 3/21 and Khaleel Ahmed's 2/22.

Reflecting on his Player of the Match performance, Kahleel said, "I was waiting for a long time to perform for the team. When I started, I realised I was getting good swing, so I just backed it up and didn't allow the opposition any chance."

He added, "The more you play, the more you understand your game. The same happened with me as I have been playing continuously for six months, I got to understand my game plans, my body and managing to play in small niggles. It all came due to the domestic season, it gave me good confidence before coming into the IPL and it's been a great feeling."

Speaking about the importance of the win, the 26-year-old said, "When you lose back-to-back matches, you feel bad. To be honest, there's a lot of happiness due to this win."

"When you win, it gives you good momentum, the win makes you understand the good aspects of your game and how you can learn. This win gave us a lot of answers to our questions, and it will make things easier on how to approach our next games," he concluded.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match of IPL 2024 at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.