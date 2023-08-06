Montreal Tigers secure thrilling 1-wicket victory over Vancouver Knights, set to clash with Surrey Jaguars in Global T20 Canada final

Brampton: Qualifier 2 of Global T20 Canada saw the Montreal Tigers defeat the Vancouver Knights to secure a coveted position in the finals. Their efforts with the ball were led by Abbas Afridi (5/29) who picked up five wickets, including a hattrick and Sherfane Rutherfords’s (48*) last over heroics with the bat that ensured the Tigers won by 1 wicket and 3 balls remaining. The Montreal Tigers will take on the Surrey Jaguars in the final clash of the tournament on Sunday, at the TD Cricket Arena in Brampton.

The Montreal Tigers won the toss and elected to field first. The Vancouver Knights had a steady start to the innings despite losing Vritya Aravind (7) early. At the end of the powerplay, the Knights were 35/1. Mohammad Rizwan (39) and Corbin Bosch (36) built yet another essential partnership of 57 runs. Corbin Bosch looked threatening, clearing the ropes on three occasions.

However, the momentum switched rapidly when the Knights lost four wickets in just as many balls. The innings went from 90/1 to 90/5 as Corbin Bosch triggered the collapse when he was scalped by Abbas Afridi. The very next delivery saw Abbas Afridi dismiss Rassie Van Der Dussen (0) followed by Najibullah Zadran (0), completing the bowler’s hattrick. The first ball of the next over saw Mohammad Rizwan (39) also dismissed by Ayaan Afzal Khan. Following this, Fabian Allen (10) was Abbas Afridi’s fifth victim of the day. In the death overs, Harsh Thaker (26) provided the Knights with a vital injection, with 17 runs coming off the final over. The Vancouver Knights finished at an above-par score of 137/6.

In response, Tigers had an explosive start. Muhammad Waseem (13) struck two maximums in the first over before he was dismissed by Corbin Bosch. Chris Lynn (7), Srimantha Wijeyeratne (6) and Dilpreet Singh (2) followed soon after. At the end of the powerplay, the Tigers were struggling at 37/4. Dipendra Singh Airee (25) and Sherfane Rutherford (48*) came together to stabilize the run chase, putting on a 43-run partnership. Andre Russel (17) came out with intent and struck three boundaries in eleven deliveries, before he was Junaid Siddique’s second wicket of the day.

With five overs remaining, the Tigers needed 46 runs from 30 balls. Carlos Braithwaite (1) failed to make an impact leaving the onus on Rutherford. Aayan Afzal Khan (18) chipped in with a breezy knock, before Junaid Siddique took two more wickets in the nineteenth over. With 15 runs needed of the last over, and only a wicket in hand, a composed Sherfane Rutherford launched Rayyan Pathan for three consecutive sixes to earn the Tigers a sensational victory.

Upcoming Fixtures:

The Surrey Jaguars and the Montreal Tigers will battle it out for the coveted trophy on Sunday at the TD Cricket Arena in Brampton

Matches will be live-streamed on FanCode and cricket lovers in India can also watch the matches live on Star Sports 2 (HD)

Brief Scores

Vancouver Knights - 137/6 in 20 overs, (Mohammed Rizwan - 39 runs in 33 balls, Corbin Bosch - 36 runs in 28 balls, Harsh Thaker - 26 runs in 21 balls, Abbas Afridi - 5/25, Ayaan Afzal Khan - 1/30

Montreal Tigers - 141/9 in 19.3 overs (Sherfane Rutherford - 48* runs in 34 balls, Dipendra Singh Airee - 25 runs in 28 balls, Ayaan Afzal Khan - 18 runs in 14 balls, Junaid Siddique - 4/22, Fabian Allen - 2/15, Corbin Bosch - 2/18)

Tigers won by 1 wicket and 3 balls remaining.