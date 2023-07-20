Rohit Sharma re-enters the top ten batters list of ICC Men’s Test Players Rankings

India’s Test captain, Rohit Sharma, hit his 10th Test century to re-enter the batters list of the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings and become the highest ranked India batter, following the weekly update on Wednesday.

The skipper climbed three slots to reach number 10 on the list on 751 rating points after India beat their hosts, West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in their first of two Test matches.

India’s debutant, 21-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal, also made a splash in Dominica with his own 171 from 387 deliveries to enter the batters list for the first time in 73rd place on 420 points. His impressive knock was the highest score by an India opener on debut away from home and the third-highest score for an India opener on debut.

Sharma is trailed by teammates, Rishabh Pant, who has slipped one slot to 11th place on 750 points and Virat Kohli, who remains in 14th place on 711 points.

In the Windies’ camp, debutant, Alick Athanaze hit the team’s highest score in the match with his 47 from 99 in the first innings to enter the list in joint 77th place, sharing the position with Alex Lees of England on 407 points.

The top nine places remain unchanged in the batting list this week due to no Ashes Test cricket action.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s outstanding 12-wicket haul in the match further cemented his place as number one in the Test bowlers list on 884 points, now including a 56-point lead on number two, Australia captain, Pat Cummins, on 828.

His teammate, Ravindra Jadeja, has risen three slots from 10th place to seventh with 779 points, thanks to his own five wickets in the match. Jadeja also remains the number one ranked all-rounder in the format on 449 points, 87 points ahead of Ashwin, who also continues to nurture his second place on 362 points.

The conclusion Bangladesh’s victorious two-match home T20 International series against Afghanistan saw Rashid Khan maintain his position at the top of the bowlers list of the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings.

The home side’s 2-0 sweep saw gains for Shakib Al Hasan, who jumped eight places in the bowlers list to joint 16th, shared with Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan, with 616 points and Nasum Ahmed shooting 17 slots to joint 33rd on 550 points, which he shares with West Indies’ Alzarri Joseph.

In the batters list, interim captain, Litton Das rose three slots to share 18th place with West Indies’ Brandon King (588 points) for his scores of 18 and 35.