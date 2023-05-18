Delhi Capitals fans deserve this win, says Rilee Rossouw after Punjab Kings game

New Delhi: The Delhi Capitals registered a thrilling 15-run victory over the Punjab Kings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on Wednesday. The Player of the Match Rilee Rossouw played a scintillating knock of 82* runs from 37 balls to help the Delhi franchise put up a total of 213/2 in their 20 overs. Later, the Delhi Capitals restricted Punjab Kings to 198/8.

Speaking about the game, Rossouw said, "Really happy that the Delhi Capitals got the win. The fans deserve it. They have been supporting us the entire season."

Rilee Rossouw and Prithvi Shaw strung a brisk partnership of 54 runs off 28 balls to provide more impetus to the Delhi Capitals' innings after a 94-run opening stand. When asked about batting with Prithvi, the South African said, "I enjoyed batting on a good wicket and expressing my talent. Prithvi and I had fun in the middle. We didn't have any serious conversations. It was a pleasure batting with someone who was so relaxed."

Rossouw also added that the team will fight will till the last ball in their next game against Chennai Super Kings, "We spoke about playing with freedom before our game against Punjab Kings. We will fight till the very last ball in our next game as well. We'll be up for the challenge and try to take the two points."

The Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in their last match of the TATA IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Saturday.