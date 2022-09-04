Jamaica Tallawahs register 2nd win in Hero CPL; TKR-Patriots match abandoned due to weather

The Jamaica Tallawahs maintained their hundred per cent start in Hero CPL 2022 as they notched up a four-wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The other match of the day between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots was abandoned due to weather. The match was initially reduced to 12 overs a side and then when rains returned it was abandoned.

Winning the toss, the Jamaica Tallawahs chose to field and then proceeded to give a dominant bowling display led by Mohammad Amir as the Amazon Warriors were pinned down to 142 for six. Skipper Shimron Hetmeyer leading the run-scoring with an innings of 39.

Chasing the target, the Tallawahs despite losing wickets at regular intervals, managed to get over the line with four balls to spare with the help of big-hitting from captain Rovman Powell (44 not out)and Chris Green (17 not out) lower down the order.

Batting first Guyana Amazon Warriors lost both of their openers, Paul Stirling and Chandrapaul Hemraj, to Amir in the Power Play. Shai Hope (25) and Hetmyer patiently rebuilt the innings. Australian spinner Green bowled four overs and conceded just five runs. Romario Shepherd accelerated the innings with some big hitting, striking six boundaries in the 17 balls he faced, helping his side to 142/6.

Tallawahs got off to a brisk start in their chase before the Amazon Warriors utilised the spin trio of Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir and Tabraiz Shamsi to restrict runs and put pressure on the batsmen with Tahir claiming the key wicket of Brandon King in the seventh over.

Still, the Tallawahs would eventually manage to chase their total as Powell and Green combined to score 23 runs from the 18th over before reaching the target in the final over.

Match 4:

Brief scores: Guyana Warriors 142 / 6 in 20 overs (Shimron Hetmeyer 39, Romario Shepherd 36, Mohammed Amir 3/22) lost to Jamaica Tallawahs 143/ 6 in 19.2 overs (Rovman Powell 44 not out, Brandon King 32, Gudakesh Motie 2/10) by four wickets.

Man of the Match: Mohammed Amir