England penalised 8 ICC World Test Championship penalty points for slow over rate in first Test against Australia

Brisbane: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has clarified that England have been penalised eight ICC World Test Championship penalty points for maintaining a slow over rate in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane last week.

As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, up to a maximum fine of 100 per cent of the match fee.

England were eight overs short (not 5 overs short as previously announced) but were only fined 100 per cent of their match fee due to the limit. However, the points deduction for penalty overs is not capped and must reflect the actual number of penalty overs a team is short of the minimum requirement as per Clause 16.1.2 of the ICC Playing Conditions, hence they have been penalised one point for each over they were short.