Lanka Premier League will provide opportunity to young players to develop into good cricketers: Mickey Arthur

Colombo: Mickey Arthur, the outgoing Head Coach of the Sri Lankan team under whom the Sri Lankan team showed remarkable progress, credited the Lanka Premier League for playing an impressive role in the growth of Sri Lankan cricket.

Arthur guided the Island nation brilliantly in the recently-concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, wherein the entire team and especially the likes of Charith Asalanka, Lahiru Kumara and Wanindu Hasaranga impressed the entire world with their performances. All of the three players showcased their talent in Season 1 of the Lanka Premier League and have continued to take massive strides as cricketers in Season 2 of the Lanka Premier League as well.

"I think the Lanka Premier League is such a good tournament, particularly for the younger players, because it gives them an opportunity to play under pressure. There's a crowd and there's a good TV audience. You can go and play in the nets a million times, but you can't replicate this atmosphere at the ground. The Lanka Premier League has to allow young players to develop, the franchises have to be very competitive against each other, but the young players must be put under pressure and they have to come through that," said the former Sri Lanka Head Coach.

Arthur added that one more team can be added to the Lanka Premier League. Currently, the competition has five franchises - Jaffna Kings, Galle Gladiators, Dambulla Giants, Colombo Stars and Kandy Warriors.

"I think there's room for one more team in the competition. There's still a lot of good players that didn't get picked. As long as the competition stays good and sound and we get good overseas players like we have had, I think the tournament will just get better and better," said the South African.

When asked about his feelings about leaving the Sri Lankan camp, he said, "The one thing I take a lot of pride in is that I think I have left the team at a far better state than I found it and any coach would like to do that. I think if they stay consistent, which I am sure the selection panel will and if the players are backed, I tell you the country will get some talent."

Arthur also added that the Sri Lankan Test team have the skill level to perform away from home, "I think our Test team is in a really good shape. I think it's really well led by Dimuth Karunaratne. There are a lot of experienced players there. We have developed a really good crop of fast bowlers. Dushmantha Chameera is world class now, Suranga Lakmal is the Asian Anderson, you've got Vishwa Fernando, who bowls left-arm pace and there are so many other good young quicks. I think Sri Lanka can hold their own away from home as well. The batters have good techniques to play in overseas conditions."