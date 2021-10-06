We had a good chat and he gave me a lot of confidence: DC's Ripal Patel on his interaction with Dhoni

Dubai: The Delhi Capitals moved to the top of the VIVO IPL 2021 table after securing a three-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday. The Delhi Capitals bowlers restricted the Chennai Super Kings to 136/5 in their 20 overs before the Delhi batsmen wrapped up the chase in 19.4 overs.

Middle-order batsman Ripal Patel, who made his IPL debut against the Chennai Super Kings, was thrilled about the fact that MS Dhoni saw him bat from behind the stumps, "It was a different feeling altogether to see Mahi bhai behind the stumps when I took guard. It felt really good that Mahi bhai was watching me play. I started playing cricket watching Mahi bhai and I am looking to become a finisher like him. After the game, I asked him how he finishes every match, how he thinks on the field and what goes on in his mind while chasing a score. We had a good chat and he gave me a lot of confidence."

When asked about his emotions when he received the Delhi Capitals cap before the game, he said "I was really happy when I received my cap from Mishy bhai. It didn't feel like it was my first match. I felt really good going into the match. I just looked to back myself and enjoy every part of the game."

The 26-year-old, who scored 18 runs off 20 balls in the match, said that he looked to take his time at the crease, "When I went into bat (at 71/3), we needed to score at a run-a-ball pace. I aimed to finish the match for the team. Shikhar bhai told me to take my time at the crease, so I took my time and enjoyed my batting."

Ripal also enjoyed watching Kagiso Rabada finish the match with a boundary in the last over, "It was very important for us to win the match. It was a crunch situation when we needed 2 runs from 3 balls. We were looking for a couple of runs and it was great to see Rabada hit a boundary. I was disappointed that I didn't finish the match, but it was great that the team won the match and reached 20 points."